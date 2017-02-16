WINE & DESIGN Events in Los Angeles

After being a full-time administrative assistant for a mental health private practice for over 25 years, Lisa Flette is excited to launch her first Wine & Design location in Burbank. Lisa, who has always had a passion for the arts, is turning her hobby into a career, utilizing her artistic talent to offer a variety of classes for all ages. She plans to spread Wine & Design’s concept to the west coast, fitting the concept into Burbank’s close knit, eclectic community.

Wine & Design provides a chic, upbeat space for painting classes of all ages and experience levels. Don’t let the name fool you. Wine & Design provides more than just the wine, but job opportunities to local artists as well as providing a place for masterpieces and memories of any age including children (no alcohol involved, just painting capes and snow cones!)

Families and friends are invited to join the celebration starting Thursday, February 15th to Sunday, February 19th, packed with themed parties, live music, discounted classes, giveaways and other special offers.

Wine & Design Burbank is located at 3208 ½ W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, CA 91505.

The full schedule of the five-day grand opening celebration is as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 15th – Grand Opening Celebration + Nude Paint Night

Time: 5:30 p.m. ribbon cutting, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. class.

Details: Ribbon cutting with complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres. Live nude model painting class for $35 after ribbon cutting.

*First 20 guests receive free gift bags with a free class certificate

Date: Thursday, February 16th – Work Hard, Play Hard

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Details: First 10 people free with code 69WNDFEB16. $20 class and each participant will receive $50 off a future team building event. Complimentary appetizers and drinks.

Date: Friday, February 17th – BYOF (Bring Your Best Friend) Party

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Details: BOGO Classes. Bring your best friend for a night of fun!

Date: Saturday, February 18th – Date Night Couple Painting

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Details: $35 BOGO class. Paint with your significant other or partner in crime for a coupled painting!

Date: Sunday, February 19th – Mimosas & Sangria Soiree

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Details: $20 class with one glass of complimentary wine.

*First 10 people free with code 69WNDFEB19.