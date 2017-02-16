Sweet Era by Pavlina Popovska

The costume is inspired by the victorian era fashion and the decorations are made from jelly beans. Photography by Pavlina Popovska Make up by: Toni Scott Vanessa Vasquez Hair: Toni Scott Designer: Delise' Ana Model: Nautica Lisbey

The costume is inspired by the victorian era fashion and the decorations are made from jelly beans. Photography by Pavlina Popovska Make up by: Toni Scott Vanessa Vasquez Hair: Toni Scott Designer: Delise' Ana Model: Nautica Lisbey

The costume is inspired by Marie Antoinette - 18th century fashion in France. The costume decorations are made from jelly beans, Twizzlers, and muffin cups. Photography by Pavlina Popovska Make up by: Toni Scott Vanessa Vasquez Hair: Toni Scott Designer: Pavlina Popovska Model: Kiara Beltran

The costume is inspired by Marie Antoinette - 18th century fashion in France. The costume decorations are made from jelly beans, Twizzlers, and muffin cups. Photography by Pavlina Popovska Make up by: Toni Scott Vanessa Vasquez Hair: Toni Scott Designer: Pavlina Popovska Model: Kiara Beltran

The costume is inspired by the romantic era silhouette of the 19th century and is made of material covered with a sugar coating. Photography by Pavlina Popovska Make up by: Toni Scott Vanessa Vasquez Hair: Toni Scott Designer: Lin Kiara Heim Model: Kiara Beltran

The costume is inspired by the romantic era silhouette of the 19th century and is made of material covered with a sugar coating. Photography by Pavlina Popovska Make up by: Toni Scott Vanessa Vasquez Hair: Toni Scott Designer: Lin Kiara Heim Model: Kiara Beltran

The costume is inspired by The Elizabethan Era clothing. Candy used on the costume: Redhots, chocolate pearls, Twizzlers, rock candy, jelly beans, Tic Tacs and other candies. Photography by Pavlina Popovska Make up by: Toni Scott Vanessa Vasquez Hair: Toni Scott Designer: Jennifer C. Parkins Model: Jenni Sokia

The costume is inspired by The Elizabethan Era clothing. Candy used on the costume: Redhots, chocolate pearls, Twizzlers, rock candy, jelly beans, Tic Tacs and other candies. Photography by Pavlina Popovska Make up by: Toni Scott Vanessa Vasquez Hair: Toni Scott Designer: Jennifer C. Parkins Model: Jenni Sokia

The costume is inspired by the Roman Soldiers clothing. The costume is made of rock candy and jelly beans glued on a paper. Photography by Pavlina Popovska Make up by: Toni Scott Vanessa Vasquez Hair: Toni Scott Designer: Lavini Tang Model: Natalia Kucharina

The costume is inspired by the Roman Soldiers clothing. The costume is made of rock candy and jelly beans glued on a paper. Photography by Pavlina Popovska Make up by: Toni Scott Vanessa Vasquez Hair: Toni Scott Designer: Lavini Tang Model: Natalia Kucharina

Sweet Era is an editorial photography project by photographer Pavlina Popovska featuring costumes produced at Metropolitan Fashion Week as part of the Costume Design Competition. The competition was held at The Originals Farmers Market in LA opening gala with the annual closing gala at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank. This year’s competition required designers to create costumes partially made of candy inspired by an era costume anywhere from the 15th-century to the 20th-century.

In addition to being the editorial photographer, Pavlina Poposka was also one of the designers.

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska

Produced at Metropolitan Fashion Week, Los Angeles, 2016

Make up by: Toni Scott & Vanessa Vasquez

Hair: Toni Scott

Team 1:

Designer: Lavini Tang, Model: Natalia Kucharina

The costume is inspired by the Roman Soldiers clothing. The costume is made of rock candy and jelly beans glued on a paper.

Team 2:

Designer: Jennifer C. Parkins Model: Jenni Sokia

The costume is inspired by The Elizabethan Era clothing. Candy used on the costume: Redhots, chocolate pearls, Twizzlers, rock candy, jelly beans, Tic Tacs and other candies.

Team 3:

Designer: Lin Kiara Heim, Model: Kiara Beltran

The costume is inspired by the romantic era silhouette of the 19th century and it’s made of material covered with a sugar coating.

Team 4:

Designer: Pavlina Popovska, Model: Kiara Beltran

The costume is inspired by Marie Antoinette – 18th century fashion in France. The costume decorations are made from jelly beans, Twizzlers, and muffin cups.

Team 5:

Designer: Delise’ Ana , Model: Nautica Lisbey

The costume is inspired by the victorian era fashion and the decorations are made from jelly beans.