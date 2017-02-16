Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

“As in Kevin” – a romantic comedy about Tinder Dating

‘As in Kevin’ is a short film that brings the reality of online dating with a lot of humor.  The film follows Mackenzie, played by Summer Moore, who as she puts it is ‘shopping for men’.

46th AACP Image Awards Source Getty Images

She exchanges much of her experiences with her co-worker Veronica, who also uses an online dating service, and Van, played by Kash Hovey, who is a swipe-bait expert.   For those of you not familiar with the term, swiping the profile to one side means you’re interested, swiping to the opposite side means you’re not and swiping all of them in hopes of catching one is the bait.

Funny Or Die 1

Kash Hovey is your typical player who doesn’t really want a committed relationship but rather the adventures of ‘pretending to want one’.  His nonchalant approach makes it all the more hilarious.

Funny Or Die

The characters are followed through a series of events such as the dating scene with Veronica and Mackenzie’s brother at the restaurant where he works, the introduction of Diggler (Derek) and a scene between exes playing out in the background.  Lastly, hotel keys are exchanged leaving viewers to imagine the embarrassment that will ensue between the two characters that are headed to the same hotel room.

Premiere of 'The Illusionists - Live From Broadway' at the Pantages Theatre SOURCE Bauer Griffin

Although the experiences of online dating do not always play out as perfect as we would want them to, in our search for Mr. or Mrs. Right, the film does have a happy ending with Mackenzie finding a date to her liking.

As In Kevin was very good and the characters were excellent; it definitely deserves a part two.  I’m sure viewers would be interested in seeing what happened with all the characters, especially the hotel scene.  I am sure this scene will have everyone laughing at the fact that both players have been played.

WATCH “As In Kevin”

Starring:
Summer Moore, Kasia Szarek, Kash Hovey, Justin Sorvillo, Josh Beren, Priscilla Bawicia, Lyle DeRose, Dave Deluca, Chris Kanapa, Shivaani Sharma, Georgina Castens, Carmierli Trani, and Aeon Cruz.
Details Below on “As In Kevin” The Movie
Facebook   Twitter   Instagram   IMBd

Antonio Velaz

Journalist

Antonio Vélaz has managed to make quite the name for himself. Hailing from a small town in Northern New Jersey, he has been Executive Coordinator/ Road Manager to celebrities such as Grammy Award winning R&B singer Mya, Blac Chyna and many more. Antonio has also been featured in print and online magazines both in the U.S and the U.K., radio interviews and even made some guest appearances on Life After on TvOne, Wild 'n Out, Botched & David Tutera's Celebrations. He enjoys being a jack of all trades that handles anything, for his clients. He says that for him the diversity of where his experience takes him is great “because in the wave of change you find your true direction”.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply