“Forget Me Knot”- Ring by Kiel Mead

For the creative romantic souls, give your Valentine something always to remember you by…

With this awesomely festive ring by Kiel Mead. Reinterpreting the old tradition of tying a reminder knot around her or his finger to serve as a permanent reminder. The string a particular occasion, memorable event, or the individual that gave it to you. This delicate, graceful ring is made from the mold of a real string. The string, then cast by hand in metal alloy with a powder coated red finish collecting this unique ring.

Also available in Silver – Gold – Platinum – And all these fun colors!

To purchase the Kiel Mead “Forget Me Knot” ring click: HERE

Price goes from: $50-$720.00