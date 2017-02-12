Join our mailing list today to enter for a chance to win up to $1000 in Prizes! Click here to sign up.

“Forget Me Knot”- Ring by Kiel Mead

For the creative romantic souls, give your Valentine something always to remember you by…

Screen shot 2011-11-25 at 9.20.19 AM

With this awesomely festive ring by Kiel Mead. Reinterpreting the old tradition of tying a reminder knot around her or his finger to serve as a permanent reminder. The string a particular occasion, memorable event, or the individual that gave it to you. This delicate, graceful ring is made from the mold of a real string. The string, then cast by hand in metal alloy with a powder coated red finish collecting this unique ring.

Also available in Silver – Gold – Platinum – And all these fun colors!

To purchase the Kiel Mead “Forget Me Knot” ring click: HERE

Price goes from: $50-$720.00

Peter Curti

Brand Manager

Peter Curti focuses his time helping luxury companies and professionals with their brand development, image, and overall goals. Peter James Curti is a New York based photographer and fashion guru with several ongoing entrepreneurial, creative and collaborative projects driving measurable results at companies such as, E! Entertainment, Vh1 Network, BuzzFeed, and Teen Vogue.

