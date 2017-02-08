The Couture Runways Makeup Inspo

With the spring approaching, the couture runways introduce the new fashion and makeup trends for the season. Some of the world’s most renowned brands have already presented their makeup favorites for the upcoming period, and they are definitely a breath of fresh air. What can be expected is a lot of color and various combinations of different styles.

Here are the top five new, promising looks anticipated to bloom in a couple of months:

GLITZ AND GLITTER / SEEING STARS

Chanel (re)introduced the shiny looks in their couture, with all of the supermodels in glittery dresses. However, what took the cake was the memorable silver highlighter and winged metallic eyeliner, which have since gained immense popularity, in both casual and special occasions looks. For the everyday, go-to style, natural makeup, silver, gold, or any other shimmering highlighter is all it takes.

The more adventurous ones, or all those looking to get the ideal makeup for parties and festivals can try out the mixture of highlighters, eye shadows, and glitter in the shape of stars. The position of the stars can be anywhere, from the cheekbones to the insides of the eyes. This stellar look will create a futuristic feel and will surely be noticed.

ORANGE THEORY

Aren’t we all sick and tired of the bland old black winged liner? Well, Armani certainly is, since their most recent couture show was dominated by the models wearing lots of orange tones both on clothes and faces. Although getting Armani isn’t within everybody’s reach, at least the makeup part is fairly simple to copy.

The models’ looks can be achieved with all hues of orange/peach highliters, and more pigmented eye shadow. As for eyes, the smokey technique works best—combining several shades with the help of soft blending make up brushes.

BLACK AND BLUE

A combination of black and blue is also expected to become more popular, and the best thing about it is being perfectly suitable for all eye colors and shapes. At Elie Saab we saw black and blue winged liner on models, but this look can be achieved with all sorts of blue, from cobalt to navy.

Some of the ideas include combining the two eyeliners for a bolder look or blending different shades to get colored smokey eyes.

MONOCHROME MANIA

As the name suggests, this look requires some bravery in willingness to wear a single color throughout both the outfit and makeup. The actress Priyanka Chopra is known for this style, with her iconic combo of striking purple turtleneck and the matching lipstick.

This look on the everyday basis is usually characterized with stronger colors such as royal blue, purple, dark red, or even black. Slight differences in the shade of the same color can only enhance the overall impression.

NOUVEAU GOTH

Goth is usually associated with smudged black eye pencil, messy hair and emo style. However, nowadays it doesn’t have to do anything with that, but can rather be synonymous with the style in the contemporary makeup art.

Some celebrities, such as Lily Collins, choose nouveau goth for their default look for certain events. Collins’ pale, nude tan and contrasting mahogany eyeshadow and lipstick generate a striking, memorable look. The same effect can be achieved with dark purple, or any other darker shade that suits your complexion and preferences.

Since the couture runways usually dictate the direction the world fashion will take, these renowned fashion names often completely predict the upcoming styles of the season. This spring is expected to be full of bold, daring colors and combinations, unavoidably followed by shiny details.