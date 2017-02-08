5 Ways To Throw The Best, Most Glamourous GRAMMY Viewing Party

The annual Grammy Awards are coming up on Sunday, Feb 12. Here are our favorite tips on how to be the hostess-with-the-mostess for this epic award show!

1. Get Glam Beforehand

When you’re hosting the party, it’s important to set the tone by dressing the part! To throw a killer party, pick out the perfect outfit and then let a beauty app like PRÊTE do the rest. You simply go online to book last minute blowouts and manicures through their site, and their beauty concierges will make you an appointment at one of their trendy LA partner salon. You’ll feel fresh and glam, perfect for paparazzi (AKA your friend’s Instagram) photos.

Visit them online

2. Champagne for Everyone

What’s more festive than treating guests like true celebrities by greeting them with a glass of bubbly? To throw a glamorous award show viewing party, try setting up a festive champagne bar on a side table, complete with fun cocktail additions like strawberries, bitters, and OJ. If more guests show up than expected, you don’t want to run out of drinks! Download an alcohol delivery app like Saucey, who will bring the liquor store to your door. They can deliver beer, wine, liquor, champagne, and even necessary pairings like lemons, limes, chocolate and cheese. This way, you won’t miss a moment of the show to run to the store.

Order online

3. Make Predictions On Who Will Win Big

The Academy has cast their votes – now it’s your turn! Invite your guests to fill out these fun ballots to guess who will win big. Between fan favorites like Beyonce, Adele, and Justin Bieber, there sure is some fierce competition out there. To pair with voting, make a playlist on Spotify with all of the nominated hits and scheduled performers this year, including Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, and Bruno Mars.

Link to ballot

4. Try an Extra-Special Appetizer From the California Caviar Company

Your guests will be wowed with this decadent appetizer! It’s perfect to nibble on while watching the red carpet (and, of course, discussing best and worst dressed). The Heart of Gold caviar set comes with golden spoons and a hammered gold plate, along with Bellwether Farms créme fraîche and traditional French blinis for serving. All orders ship overnight to ensure that your caviar arrives fresh and delicious. This snack is easy to eat while watching the winners, and the gold spoons and plate even match the awards themselves.

Link to purchase

5. End the Night With A Sweet Treat

As the last award is given out, be sure to give your guests something they’ll always remember, too! Homemade ice cream is a wonderful surprise – and it’s surprisingly easy to make. This recipe here uses the sous vide method of cooking instead of the traditional loud ice cream makers, so it won’t drown out the TV! You’ll end the night on a sweet note, and officially go down in history as the best Grammy hostess ever.

Recipe link