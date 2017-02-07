Touch Down For LADY GAGA X the 51st Annual SUPER BOWL

The 51st annual Super Bowl half-time performance was kicked off this year by Lady Gaga. Can we all just say this was the best freaking Super Bowl performances….EVER!

From drones flying in the sky as the lights twinkled in red and blue to Gaga elevated on a high platform from above while she pridefully sung a part of, “God Bless America.”

Then there was a pause, the crowd in awe over what’s in the sky, Gaga then jumps off the platform flying in the sky over the field and audience. The Lady was wearing an amazing crystal beaded shimmering body suit designed by Donatella Versace, who was on hand in Houston with Gaga to oversee the costume fitting (Gasp!)… Her boots were sparkled with with Swarovski crystals.

A lucky fan in the audience got to share a moment with Gaga while she walked out onto the field. This was definitely an incredible performance for the Super Bowl halftime show, and now Gaga goes down in history along side the unforgettable Beyonce, and also the world can’t forget about the time Pop-Goddess, Britney, NSYNC, and Aerosmith took to the 2001 Super Bowl stage! Let’s take a trip down memory lane, shall we?!