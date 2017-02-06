Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

pavlina-1_feature
View Gallery
13 Photos
Los Angeles Fashion – LA Fashion Magazine
Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey
Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey

Los Angeles Fashion – LA Fashion Magazine
Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey
Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey

Los Angeles Fashion – LA Fashion Magazine
Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey
Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey

Los Angeles Fashion – LA Fashion Magazine
Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey
Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey

Los Angeles Fashion – LA Fashion Magazine
Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey
Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey

Los Angeles Fashion – LA Fashion Magazine
Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey
Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey

Los Angeles Fashion – LA Fashion Magazine
Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey
Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey

Los Angeles Fashion – LA Fashion Magazine
Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey
Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey

Los Angeles Fashion – LA Fashion Magazine
Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey
Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey

Los Angeles Fashion – LA Fashion Magazine
Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey
Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey

Los Angeles Fashion – LA Fashion Magazine
Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey
Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey

Los Angeles Fashion – LA Fashion Magazine
Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey
Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey

Los Angeles Fashion – LA Fashion Magazine
Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey
Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographed by Pavlina Popovska Makeup and hair: Toni Scott Designer: Zoetic Threads - Danielle Kortava Model: Nautica Lisbey

Photographer Pavlina Popovska brings to life a series of photos that encapsulate today’s urban modern warrior. Featuring upcoming San Diego brand Zoetic Threads by Danielle Kortava and model Nautica Lisbey, Popovska shows us just how today’s modern warrior can break a sweat and be tough while still looking fierce!

Photography: Pavlina Popovska

Makeup and Hair: Toni Scott

Designer: Zoetic Threads – Danielle Kortava

Model: Nautica Lisbey

 

Lowell Taylor

Lowell Taylor

Photographer/Writer

Lowell Taylor is an LA-based fashion photographer and writer with an affinity for the new and novel.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply