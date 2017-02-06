Modern Warrior by Pavlina Popovska

Photographer Pavlina Popovska brings to life a series of photos that encapsulate today’s urban modern warrior. Featuring upcoming San Diego brand Zoetic Threads by Danielle Kortava and model Nautica Lisbey, Popovska shows us just how today’s modern warrior can break a sweat and be tough while still looking fierce!
Photography: Pavlina Popovska
Makeup and Hair: Toni Scott
Designer: Zoetic Threads – Danielle Kortava
Model: Nautica Lisbey
