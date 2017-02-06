The Fashion Buyer’s Voice – Interview with Maximilian Dörner

Maximilian Dörner is the General Manager of Temporary Showroom, a sales and event production agency based in Berlin with a focus on fashion. Established in 2006, Temporary Showroom specializes in both upcoming German and young international designers. Unlike traditional PR services, Temporary Showroom provides clients with innovative and unconventional strategies to successfully promote clients and create brand awareness. Throughout the years, the agency has successfully presented labels at several tradeshows and has provided fashion show production services to its clients, including participating in the official Mercedes-Benz Berlin Fashion Week.

Other trade show and fashion events have been held in Düsseldorf, Warsaw and New York. The concept of the Temporary Showroom SHOP provides clients with the opportunity to have a direct point of sale location for its customers. The term “temporary” refers to the transformation from shop to showroom during fashion week in Berlin and other special events held at their location.



Most of us have an idea of what it would be like to be a fashion buyer. What’s the reality?

“A lot of travel, a lot of chasing the ever elusive ‘next big thing’. The trick is in finding the balance for your brand portfolio, no matter what sort of context you’re buying for.”

What countries do you buy for, and how do their styles differ?

“I buy for Temporary Showroom, which is a concept store located in Berlin, but we buy for clientele hailing from all over the globe, so there is a lot of different styles represented.”

What challenges are faced by those wanting to become retail buyers?

“As a buyer you always need to walk the fine line between commercially viable pieces and statement purchases. Too much of either and your selection will either be unprofitable or mundane.”

How do you know what will work?

“Years of experience and a good eye help. Also, staying on the newest trends.”

What do you find most satisfying about your job?

“When at the end of a season I know our collections have sold through well.”

What’s coming up on your fashion radar?

“We’re currently working with emerging labels such as Gear3 & Craig Green, and are also looking to secure partnerships with Cottweiler. Of course we are always surprised by the consistent appeal of our brands like Y-3, Henrik Vibskov and MM6.”