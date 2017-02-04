2017 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Valentine’s day aka Saint Valentine’s day is only a few days away! Don’t forget if you haven’t got that special someone in your life a gift yet, the team at The La Fashion Magazine have you covered!

*Please note, all brands included ship internationally

For either HIM or HER

Larsson and Jennings

Larsson & Jennings’ bespoke is housed in a portable, interactive custom studio where customers can mix and match cases in polished gold, stainless steel or matte black with the brand’s selection of British and Swedish leather straps in a range of colourways to build a design perfectly suited to their special someone. The LJX personalization service is available exclusively in Larsson & Jennings retail stores including the 335 Bleecker Street New York location.

In addition to the LJX offering, customers can enjoy strap personalization on all new watch purchases. The monogramming is done by hand to ensure initials are applied with the utmost care in order to uphold the quality of the leather and is available online and in store.

Larsson & Jennings manufacturers in Switzerland using precision engineering for the highest quality. Locally sourced leather from Anglo-Swedish tanneries combine with hand-finished metals to deliver premium detailing and durability.

We love the Lugano Black Watch; we feel it can either be for male or female. What do you think?

Marquez Distributors for Serico Hair Care

Marquez Distributors was founded by two highly accomplished and motivated brothers with a single vision, to provide their customers with quality hair care products that have been formulated using the finest ingredients combined with years of experience. Each of the working directors has an entrepreneurial spirit and commercial acumen as well as their own unique skills which will see to the success of the brand and the company.

Personally, I have tried the Smooth and Repair Conditioner which smells not only amazing but also does immediately to repair and protect the hair and scalp from the rigours of everyday life without the need for harsh and unnecessary chemicals.

And if it’s for your man who doesn’t necessarily use fancy conditioner or shampoo because it makes them feel less manly maybe the Body and Boost Styler is more up their alley.

Hoodedwept

Hoodedwept was conceived via a single philosophy: That garmentry is one of the most powerful forms of communication we have. It is a fine-hewn balance of concept, art and functionality, allowing us to convey who we are, through what we wear. We encourage our wearer to approach clothing as a language, an avenue for expression and a medium for storytelling, transcending verbal dialogue.

Drawing from these cornerstone values of expression, freedom and the importance of story, Hoodedwept works largely within a monochromatic palate placing an emphasis on unisex silhouettes and textural, ethically produced fabrics, providing a space for those who wish to explore their style and ideas beyond the norms of conventional fashion

One of our fave picks from this brand, that can be worn by male or female is the Blake Tiefe Funnel Top but also check out their other stuff.

Specifically FOR HIM

Charlie Butler Shoes

Charlie Butler wants to create a better world with what we create to how we create it. So we assemble the best teams possible with people who are creative, capable and super interesting. We then set out to make shoes that look good, contain no cruelty and feel super comfortable on your feet. Buy a pair of Charlie Butlers and join our movement.

We love the The Decker Boots

Kinn Apparel

With adaptable and covetable core essentials, KINN is the go-to label for clean lines and exceptional quality. A modern balance between classic style and fashion innovation, the KINN philosophy is to create wardrobe staples with longevity; taking classic menswear garments and adding a modern twist.

At KINN we never compromise on quality and seek to align our original fit and design with the KINN man’s apparel needs. Priding ourselves on attention to detail, our core brand values combine quality, cut, fit and finish.

We personally love the Drop Crotch Sweat Pants, perfect for lounging at home or going out super chill.

Mr. Tom Ford

Tom Ford’s breakout role in the fashion world began in 1990 with Gucci, the iconic Italian fashion house. His work reinvented Gucci for a new era, and by 1994, as creative director, he was responsible for the design of everything from fashion to fragrance, advertising and store design. During the ten years that followed, sales increased from 0 million to almost a billion, making Gucci one of the largest and most profitable luxury brands in the world.

In 2004, tom ford left the Gucci group to form his own company and create the Tom Ford brand. Beauty and eyewear collection debuted in 2005, and his first flagship store, devoted to luxury menswear, opened to critical acclaim in new york city in 2006. A strategic and selective global expansion of the Tom Ford brand is in place to create more than 100 freestanding tom ford retail stores worldwide over the next ten years.

We love the Henry Sunglasses. Perfect for any shaped face!

Atra Street Wear

Feeling being more trendy, Atra Streetwear is where its at!

Atra is an independent label ran by Stefan, a 16 just finishing year 12 this year. What started as small hobby, making t-shirts for friends has now become a passion of mine and grown to a national level. Based in Perth, Stefan takes inspiration from his life and surroundings and expresses them in his designs.

We are obsessed with their Alliance Hoodie.

FOR HER:

Alexander Wang

You can never go wrong with some Wang!

American fashion designer. His eponymous label embodies a cool, slightly dishevelled, utilitarian chic, downtown style that is favoured by both critics and models alike – he describes his style as “M.O.D – models off-duty”.

We love everything Wang, but the Rogue Small Satchel was a bit of a standout.

Kylie Jenner Cosmetics

Be on trend and get your lady the trendiest beauty products by one of the most famous and influential people of 2017!

Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics℠ in 2016 after the global launch of her wildly successful liquid lipstick + lip liner duo, the Kylie Lip Kit. After Kylie revealed the Kylie Lip Kit to the world, her fans wanted more. Kylie Cosmetics℠ is Kylie Jenner’s new launchpad for sharing her best-kept beauty secrets to her fans. Kylie is currently working in the Kylie Cosmetics℠ Lab on a handful of new, top secret products she’s creating to help give you that perfect ‘Kylie look’. Stay tuned for more products coming soon! Kylie Cosmetics℠ products are not tested on animals, and all shades of The Kylie Lip Kit℠ are vegan.

Not to sure what colour your lady likes? We recommend the Dolce K colour as it suits most.

Siss on Bare

SISS On Bare was established in Perth, Western Australia in the year of 2011. The product line was produced purposely for women with elegance, as style are infused with luxurious and contemporary designs. SISS On Bare produces prêt-a-porter, cocktail dresses, and evening gowns. The garments were created with sophistication as well as protraying its simplicity and structure, adding shape to women’s physique.For each season, SISS On Bare creates their garments according to the materials, colours, and theme.

The inspiration for this collection was purely based on the fabrics chosen by the designer. Using bright tropical colour pattern, laser cut fabrics and not forgetting scuba materials which the garments are crease free. We hope you love the collection and appreciate the bold colours that has been brought forward.

So why not treat your girl and get her something like this beautiful dress.

Manila Social Club (only exclusive to those in NEW YORK)

They say the way to a woman’s heart is through her stomach… OK, I think I got that saying wrong but how can your woman say no to a GOLD doughnut with Cristal. Just look at this amazingness!

for more info about this goodness, head here.

Damselfly

2017 is all about the subtle but strong sass! So if you have a special someone in your life who is a little bit sassy, Damselfly is where you will find their gift!

There are soo many awesome candles and other gifts, but we are obsessing over the Humble with a hint of Kanye candle.

A Rock on a Lens

A Rock on a Lens is a brand created in 2012. It is primarily a collection of hand embellished eyewear, all hand embellished and handmade by the designer, Greg Banks.

Greg wanted to create eyewear that was unique and individual. Each design is uniquely finished with a personal trove of Swarovski crystals, chain, tassels and rhinestones. I only use high-quality materials, so you can be certain you are paying for products that are not only unique, but of a high quality.

We love the Femi pair!

Told you we would have you covered! Now get shopping and spoil that special loved one! <3