MUST HAVE! Give your dearest the gift of calm and focus with Meddy Teddy. Get your kid’s to chill out, literally! The informative bear dubbed the named Yogi is here to teach children in a fun way the art of yoga, for peace of mind, mindfulness, and sigh-lent meditation.

“It started out as an idea that popped into my older brothers head while he was meditating in a cave in India, true story. I hope he ends up being able to help all those seeking help in their yoga and meditation practice, that’s what he’s here for!”

– Mike Jordan

The bear is remarkably 100% yogable, being able to bend into lots of different yoga poses. Meddy Teddy is not only the most adorable teddybear but he’s dominating the yoga industry. Recently the bear made Gwyneth Paltrow’s Christmas List in the Goop Gift Guide. He was even seen here with Demi Moore and her daughter.

Yogi is becoming a celebrity entirely on his own and was spotted hanging out with non other than Katheryn Winnick the other day! This is one lucky bear, It must be from all that peaceful yoga. (Image via @katherynwinnick).

Recently we sat down to catch up with Mike Jordan, founder of Meddy Teddy.

What are your feelings on the popularity of Meddy Teddy?

“Dream come true. He has an important message to get out there so I feel the time was right and people were ready for it.”

Is there anything exciting we can expect from your company in the near future? “We are going to FounderMade February 3rd to pitch Meddy Teddy in NYC to a whole bunch of really smart business people, what could happen after that could be very exciting for Meddy’s future.”