Sexy Comes in Cotton

Because SEXY and VALENTINES day go hand in hand, we have picked the best looks for this intimate holiday – after all, it’s not just for him…

It’s not always about lacey pieces…and although the gathered cotton briefs can be quickly misleading to the idea of anti-anything, we care to differ. Take these brands for example. These conventional, not so-innocent underwear lines shine through as a Valentine’s must….plus, they’re comfy!

SEX IT UP IN BREAKFAST CLUB

Best known for their organic cotton brief, designer Amandine Romero knows that in order to be beautiful one must feel confident – and comfort plays a big role. This unapologetic sexy style brings forward 21st century femininity a la Paris. French Cut is the new style to make cheeky a must!

Check them out at @breakfastclubparis

SLOW DOWN AND ENJOY HENRIETTE H

Because when it begins to get hot and heavy we rarely take the time to slow it down. This is where designer Sarah Stagliano gets cudos to extending foreplay. With her embroidered cotton lace edged brief, anything is possible…from initials to dates, mottos even a pet name (naughty!)…you can literally write anything on these briefs. The most interesting fact is that this is all hand embroidered based on the designers own handwriting.

Take a look for yourself @atelierhenrietteh

PEEK A BOO MISS CROFTON

Hand us a pair of sheer skivvies and let the burlesque show begin! Designer Georgia Campbell is the name, and Transparency is the game. We recommend this British label because of its girly floral pieces that brings back that understated sex appeal that we once lost. Many people believed that less is more, but listen up when we say to think again…check the collection out and agree with us as to why these Parisian Fashion packs are falling for its collections.

You decide @misscrofton



KEEP IT SIMPLE WITH LOVE STORIES

Oh the days where you wish lingerie and everyday could live as one without the fuzz! Well, designer Marloes Hoedeman agreed when LOVE STORIES was brought to life. The brand is best known for their triangle bra and gathered brief that allow you to embrace a playful and sensual style while remaining fuss-free. In order to further simplify things, Hoedeman did it right creating two lines, one for daytime and one for…sextime…I mean night – maybe.

All a click away @lovestoriesintimates

THE NOT SO SECRET PINK

We have all come familiar with the vava-voom effect from the once owner Roy Raymond gift to women at the not so secret VS. From their quick picks to their annual sought out sales, there is no doubt that Victoria is part of your secret. However, our shout out goes to their PINK line and how it allows us to feel cheeky and young. If that is not enough, you have to respect the price point as well as the convenience to getting your hands on their product. So if you are in a bind and want a quick pick, this is a secret we are willing to share.

Because we added them too @vspink