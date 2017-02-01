ParisFW – Ralph & Russo S/S 2017 Haute Couture

A seamless fusion of geometry, metallics, graphic florals and an underlying essence of athleticism; the Spring/Summer 2017 collection explores the coexistence of urban and natural spheres, interpreting contemporary femininity through its opposites.

Channeling the intersection between natural beauty and modern architecture, adornment is botanical; crystal pleated and foil fringed, synthesising the innate symmetry of nature with contemporary configurations. Lurex stitched San Gallo petals and slashed brush strokes of metallic ink add city hues to fresh garden tones of sky blue, powder pink, indigo and evergreen.

The reciprocal action of geometric lines, latex appliqué and the effortless ebb of frills, degradé ostrich feathers and diaphanous chiffon trains interconnect like longitudes and latitudes in homage to women; all.

Photo Credit: Ralph & Russo