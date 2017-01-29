From one Hadid to Another…But we are Diggin G-Style!

During last Fashion Week Kendall and Gigi were spotted everywhere as the inseparable pair. But as times change, so do best friends; and that is what we saw. It appears that Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner were buddy-buddy rocking a variety of ‘90s-inspired street style looks…trust us, because we definitely got some serious outfit inspo.

But this makes us wonder, where was the Golden Goddess? We know! And may we start by saying, “Oh to be young and in love!!!” It appears Gigi was back at home in New York City with her boyfriend Zayn Malik setting her own street style standard.

Now, is it already known that Gigi loves her monogram style, so it was to no surprise when Ray Tamarra caught her last Wednesday in a navy hoodie that boasted a giant ‘G’ on the chest. And as it is with all that is Gigi, we instantly realized we all needed a varsity-inspired sweatshirt stat! But did you know this piece was actually created by a Kardashian? Khloe Kardashian to be more specific.

Khloe introduced a collection of customizable hoodies along with her new denim line, Good American, and having miss Gigi basically be an honorary Kardashian Jenner herself this only made sense.

Gigi styled her hoodie with distressed denim from Grlfrnd, and white sneakers – which we would have not recommended as it was a rainey day. Our favorite accessories however are spotting the RANGER fan in Gigi that is on her hat and not to mention socks (yes – we noticed them too!). It’s refreshing to see this supermodel taking some time off to share her off-duty attire, as for what she has in her Blick Art Bag – only time can tell with this one.