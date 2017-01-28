Mercedez-Benz Fashion Week BERLIN: Front Row Diary

Every season we’re privileged to attend some fantastic shows and presentations. This January was no different. But there was also a new unknown variable: Instead of using their signature tent, the organizers took a different route by hosting the festivities in an old, abandoned shopping mall in “Prenzlauer Berg” a district, which is synonymous with the hipster culture. The dilapidated condition of the mall added to the ambiance and while in keeping with the Shabby Chic twist, the changes were a little startling for people used to the chic and sophisticated. Even an avid fan such as myself of lost, urban places felt taken aback by the tone and setting.

The flaking, grey concrete walls inside the abandoned mall were the perfect backdrop for Lena Hoschek’s new “Dollhouse” collection featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends. The bright neon colors and cheeky Disney cartoon characters and patterns provided a bright and sharp contrast to the somewhat dreary interiors. The cat suits, skirts, dresses and other clothing items were all emblazoned with Disney characters. However, the integrity of Lena’s signature feminine silhouette, the wide swinging dresses, the playful frills and from fitting tops was maintained. It can certainly be stated that the bloggers, editors and fashionistas were left dazzled both by the presentation and the collection itself.

No Fashion Week can be complete without a nod to the forties and fifties. Hien Le took us back to the beginnings of skateboarding style with his collection of sportswear. He upped his game beyond the traditional sportswear look by showcasing a line of floating midi skirts, luxurious tops, and chic jackets. The A/W 17/18 Collection in muted colors with hints of pink and green is a refreshing and innovative twist to sportswear and we’re loving the results! Tailored and fashionable these sportswear pieces are unexpectedly dressy and comfortable, a perfect combination of performance sportswear and fashion driven ready to wear.

The latest fashion trends are often inspired from different cultures, the mix and match of different styles and looks from around the world results in unique creations bound to be found appealing by the masses. During this season’s Fashion Week Leonie Mergen presented an impressive collection of accessories, capes and jackets all created with Azerbaijan inspired designs. The designs for her Karabakh collection are adopted from the traditional Karabakh culture, from their tapestry, their sophisticated silk and cavalier leather designs.

Odeur Studios’ presentation’s was the surprise of the Week: The models started their walk on the runway in total darkness while loud music vibrated through the walls accentuated by the sound of the models stomping the catwalk. As our vision adjusted to the darkness, we were able to make out the hazy silhouettes of the models but little else. An infrared photo camera would definitely have been useful! A mere few minutes later the darkness was obliterated by a sudden flash of bright light as the spotlight illuminated the runway revealing the models and the pieces. As always Odeur Studios did not disappoint. The Swedish label introduced an entirely new unisex collection made up of its signature olfactory fibres. Although it may be hard to picture all the pieces making it out on the streets for everyday life, we nonetheless loved the leafy oversized tunics, the sportswear inspired skirt suits, the checkered shirts, satin windbreakers and silk pyjama style suits.

As the Mercedes-Benz fashion week wrapped up, we have to conclude that while not every piece showcased on the runaway was a total hit, each collection was pretty fabulous and has us eagerly looking forward to their launch in the market.