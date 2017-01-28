A 15-year fashion industry veteran made his triumphant return to the catwalk by debuting his fashion-forward new label, VERDAD – a denim-focused apparel line by fashion designer Louis Verdad during New York Fashion Week last Fall.

Designed and produced in Los Angeles, California, VERDAD is all about “expert tailoring and urban sophistication in a cool, chic collection”. Most notably, his designs have been seen on stylish celebrities like Madonna, Cate Blanchett, Cher, Halle Berry, Oprah Winfrey and more. One of the most recognizable ensembles that Louis Verdad designed was the outfit that Madonna wore during her steamy performance with Britney Spears at the 2003 MTV Music Awards.

Now that Louis Verdad is back with his contemporary new line, VERDAD, what you can expect to see are figure-flattering, tailored pieces that take denim up a notch. From form-fitting dresses to elongating, body-grazing jumpsuits and color-blocked jackets, Louis Verdad is back with a stylish collection of pieces that inspire you to dare to dream in denim.

Fashion Designer Louis Verdad

Featured in this interview with Louis Verdad, the illustrious designer shares the inspiration behind his new line, the drive and determination that keeps him going, and the reason why VERDAD is poised to become a favorite among fashionistas and taste-makers.

How would you describe the woman who embodies your brand

“She is unique and has a modern sense. She appreciates high quality and will pay for it. She is also put together without trying too hard and understands high fashion and comfort.”

Having experienced the ups-and-downs of the fashion business over your 15-year career in the industry, what have you learned most? How would you define ‘success’?

“Talent is not the best element on which to rely as a creative individual. Consistency in your message and your aesthetic is what makes you rise above. Success is very ethereal and fleeting; it can last as long as a puff of a cigarette. The true success as a fashion designer is when you find your demographic who can look at your work and recognize your trademarks in fit, fabric, and look and say … ‘that’s a Louis Verdad’.”

Why have you made denim a primary focus of your new line?

As I reviewed the different fashion weeks of the world, I kept seeing on the runway hints of all different kinds of denim. To me, that was a subliminal message to follow. Denim is the second skin of America, not only because it’s epitome of American fabric but also because it has universal appeal.

If a woman could buy just one piece from your SS17 collection, what would that be? Why?

“My denim bomber jacket. It’s the in piece to have and it fits like a glove.”

Tell us about your design process, and why you chose to produce items in Los Angeles.

“It’s very important to have in my clothes, the American made label for me. Fabrics inspire me, the streets, politics and everything that’s around us effects the creative process. Many times you look back at what was very successful and try to reinvent it for the next season as well.”

How does Southern California style differ from other parts of the world? Does this affect your design approach?

“This is a place where we don’t have four seasons through the year, so you have to be careful what you design in regards to fabric content and weight. Also, we have a fabulous thing called Hollywood. Where, at one point of the year, the ice of the world are here during the Oscars, Grammys and Golden Globes. These events are an amazing opportunities that give designers the chance to pair their work with celebrities which many times, translates into huge sales.”

When you envision the next 5 years of your career, what are you most excited about?

“The excitement that I get every day when I wake up and I’m ready to do what I love so much without it getting old.”

Images c/o Louis Verdad