The LA Fashion Magazine Set To Launch Clothing Line

The LA Fashion Magazine (LAFM) began as a simple form of expression that time-to-time featured blogging, pretty pictures, as well as highlights on key hot spots in the greater LA area. It was due to this that the idea of it being a magazine that could exceed above its competitors was never something that would cross thoughts to its creators. In actuality, the Magazine was never seen to have anyone to compete against because it was believed to just be an extension of LA’s fashion zeitgeist. Several years fast forward and this once hobby has become a definition of LA through the looking glass of a New Yorker and her Angeleno friends.

Though LAFM may be a local authority it has now grown to obtain a global reach due to its authentic and relatable voice, one that resonates with its readers. The magazine has proven to be a complete source for today’s busy fashionista making it’s content the source for the most current lifestyle and fashion trends by being available however it is needed.

Staying true to LA form, LAFM’s fashion empire continued to grow. Soon, this magazine became a Media Inc applying their skills forward to take their team of specialists and begin helping others. Taking on a few clients to start they have been able to help build and coordinate these companies branding elements into one cohesive marketing plan that is consistent across all media. Being comprised of strategic marketers, graphic designers, programmers, photo and videographers, journalists, social models as well as social media and public relation directors – it has ultimately allowed the LAFM to change the approach of branding. They work alongside of their brands, helping them select advertising services that best relate to their mission and ensure to obtain the needed results. However, this would not be the stopping point for them…



Itching to offer more to their fan-base, the company knew there were still more ventures ahead. Day after day, as the LAFM spent time working on collaborations and generating trend forecasts for various designers they came to think how wonderful it’d be to offer these forecasts to their fan-base at the click of a button, but still take it a step further; And that’s what they did and the SECRET IS OUT!

This Spring, the LAFM is happy to announce that it will be introducing it’s very own collection. Their mission is to help bring confidence back into women, urging them to embrace their natural beauty. It is fact that no woman is made the same and no personality is the exact replica of another. This collection is just that, embracing individuality and celebrating what it is to be a woman – whether you are in the office, at a party or just lounging around the house. You are a WOMAN and you are STRONG and BEAUTIFUL.



The 25 piece capsule offers a mix of casual and chic sophistication that can be mixed and matched to create a timeless collection. Offering a pop of blush and floral for the season highlight, LAFM is aware of the necessity to have traditional black and white color-ways. The line will offers power suits, dresses, crop tops and some street-wear separates. What’s best about the collection is it takes the same care of custom pieces as each item will be sold on the LAFM website in ‘made to measure’ form; your custom order won’t be made until it is ordered allowing the company to offer you the BEST FIT possible, and all at a slightly cheaper than the usual high-end designer items we have all grown to drool over but perhaps unable to afford. The price-point of the garments will be between $68 to $300 allowing women to be able to own and build their day-to-day wardrobe as they add to their collection, but feel like they are wearing couture.

The collection will begin to offer sneak peeks through their media platform beginning February 1st and will be featured in the companies spring print issue THE RETURN OF THE SUPERMODEL featuring Gigi Hadid. They will then have a private viewing the second week of March, launching the debut collection right alongside of LA Fashion Week.

But as it was mentioned before, this is just the beginning…