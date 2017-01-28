Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FNL + LAFM = FASHION WEEK FRONT ROW ACCESS

It’s that time of year again, another FASHION WEEK is upon us; that time when models, celebrities, bloggers and media alike gather in New York City to see what is in store for fashion in the upcoming year.

And for those of you who were not in the know, IMG officially announced the preliminary schedule for February on January 24th; and we are happy to announce we will NOT be moving venues anymore as IMG will remain at Skylight Clarkson Sq and Industria Studios. This year the first leg of fashion will commence on Feb 9 and end on the 16th before heading to Milan.

LAFM and FNL by Zimbio
Continuing in true form, IMG shows will be presented by lead partners Lexus, Etihad Airways, Maybelline New York, TRESemme, LIFEWTR, Papyrus and their official media partner will be E! Additional media coverage for the shows this year will be presented by Fashion News Live (FNL), an LAFM partner.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: Models walk the runway wearing Tory Burch Spring 2016 at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tory Burch)
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 15: Models walk the runway wearing Tory Burch Spring 2016 at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Tory Burch)

NYFW by FNL
FNL is the ultimate online resource to find exclusive celebrity and fashion designer interviews, beauty tips, industry updates and much more. Partnering with them to offer VIP access to BTS secrets as it is never too early to tune into what is trending in the fashion world.

NYFW by zimbio

So go get that mani done before it all begins and stay tune as we begin to share model secrets for the runway, a No-Fail Survival Guide for even the chic’est of fashionistas, and an inside scoop of who was seen where – and what they all were wearing.

NOTE: As LAFM has continued to expand, so have its partners at FNL as they launch on FilmOnTV. Read more on it here

NYFW FNL and LAFM by zimbio

Mira Balev-Johnson

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply