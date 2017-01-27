DINE LA – Restaurant Week: Our TOP 7 Locations

Dine LA, run by the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, is a way to market Los Angeles as a prime dining location. As we enter the middle of Dine LA week, I’m sure most of us can agree on being consumed by the thought of great food.

One of the main aspects of Los Angeles that makes the city so desirable is all of the amazing food choices. In no particular order, I have shared my 7 personal favorite restaurants in Los Angeles.

Urth Caffé

Originally a small, health-conscious coffee shop that was trying to combat against the destructive practices within the coffee industry, Urth Caffé is now one of the most popular restaurants in Los Angeles. The cafe is located in both Beverly Hills and Santa Monica. The presentation of the food is spectacular, which is probably why the food is featured on many customers’ instagram pages. All of the meals that I have tried so far has been delicious. However, the one thing that I will never stop ordering is the blended green tea boba drink!

Bottega Louie

Although the food here is amazing, my favorite part about Bottega Louie is the dessert options, especially the macarons. The macarons are available in any flavor you could imagine and taste really fresh. I usually go to Bottega Louie for dinner and would recommend their salmon dish as well as the portobello fries.

Granville

Located in Studio City, Granville is a hot spot for many celebrities in Los Angeles. For example, Miley Cyrus and Elle Fanning have been spotted at Granville several times. This cafe has a very pleasant environment. Seating is available on their beautiful patio that is decorated so nicely and almost makes you feel as though you are having lunch in a garden. Even if you choose to sit indoors during the day, the natural light fills up the restaurant in a way that you don’t really feel as if you’re indoors at all. I would recommend anything on this menu. However, a personal favorite at Granville is the Ahi Tuna Fillet dish.

MidiCi

Also located in Studio City, MidiCi has some of the best pizza that I have tasted so far. This restaurant specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza that is made fresh with organic ingredients. I would definitely recommend going to MidiCi at night, as it transforms into a sort of nightclub vibe nevertheless remaining very family-friendly.

Berri’s Kitchen

Another great pizza place is Berri’s Kitchen in Hollywood, which stays open until 4am. It is probably best to go earlier in the night because the later it gets, the longer the line becomes to get a table. Berri’s Kitchen is most popular for its Lobster pizza, which I have personally tried and absolutely loved.

Leo & Lily

Leo & Lily is one of my favorite breakfast spots. It is a small cafe located in West Hills and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. MY favorite dish here is the avocado toast with poached eggs.

25 Degrees

25 Degrees is my favorite late-night spot to go get a great burger with friends. The burgers here are unlike any other and the staff are extremely friendly. 25 Degrees is located in the Roosevelt Hotel, right on Hollywood Boulevard.