EXALT X PopUp Shop’s Grand Opening in Venice, CA

The LA Fashion Magazine was cordially invited to the Pop-Up Shop’s Grand Opening Party on Friday the 13th of 2017, at their new location: 1301 Abbot Kinney Blvd in Venice, CA. It’s always a pleasure to chat with so many talented people gathered in one place, enjoy the opportunity of private viewing of exclusive designs and limited edition wearable art that comes from unique, independent and international designers, and of course to dance on Prayers dark dance vibes while sipping the champagne.

I’ve recognized few pieces of the notorious ASHTON MICHAEL as The LAFM also covered his RITUAL Collection during LA FASHION WEEK, and later on collaborated through editorial as well. Several other brilliant designers we came across to, such as Parts of 4, Manuel Diaz Brand, Monarc_1, Natalia Fedner, Malakai, Pawaka, Maya Jewelry, The Black Atlas, Úna Burke Sculptural Luxury Leather and of course Joshua David Reno of MAJESTY BLACK, who spearheaded Exalt’s inception together with Victor Cruz and Exalt’s Owner Josephine Musco.

Joshua David Reno, Owner/Creative Director/Designer at MajestyBlack kindly took an hour of his time to chat with us and elaborated on the journey of his earlier life in San Francisco, the struggle he went through in order to find himself and truly develop the potential he was (luckily) aware of, creativity he tries to showcase to the world through art and custom designs (heavily influenced on dark – gothic – burlesque type of themes), famous clients that remind him of the huge success he gained (such as Madonna) and yet maintained grounded and humble at its finest (truly!), his experience through dragqueen / piercing / tattoo world that started the whole fashion journey, plans for the future such as NYFW happening next month in New York City ( The LA Fashion magazine will also be there!) and overall he truly connected with us on another level through every single topic we could imagine to discuss.

Blown away by his intelligence, as he explains the sudden change that accured in his life after moving to Los Angeles, and all the little things that keep him happy and busy at the same time, Joshua is one special soul. Thank you for having us!

Special THANK YOU to Yoshawn Smith for being kind enough to share event’s photography with us. Check our teaser from the Grand Opening: