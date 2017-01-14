Sign Up For Our Newsletter

LA-based M.R.K.T. Introduces First Women’s Collection

PRESS RELEASE – January 9, 2017 – For Spring 2017, M.R.K.T. introduces its first capsule Women’s Collection, inspired by the soft warm hues of natural structured landscapes. New tones include Desert Rose, Mediterranean Blue, and Polished Stone. M.R.K.T. extends its repertoire of incorporating structure and innovative materials, such as the premium MCRO LEATHER and MCRO SUEDE, into classic women’s styles like the Bucket Bag, Tote, Shoulder Bag, and a unique two-in-one shoulder bag to backpack style.

With a keen eye devoted to creating styles that have clean lines while sustaining a structural aesthetic, Designer Tom Pen brings forward a colorful minimal collection for women, further showcasing the versatility and functionality of the signature unconventional materials distinctive of M.R.K.T. with a more airy and soft color palette.

 

