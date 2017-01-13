Fashion on the Seine: Jessica Minh Ahn Begins 2017 in Paris

Famously known for producing mind-blowing fashion shows on the Eiffel Tower, Grand Canyon Skywalk, London’s Tower Bridge, and One World Trade Center, Jessica Minh Anh has become an undeniable force in redefining modern fashion standards while representing a new generation of multitalented creators. The model and entrepreneur, who holds an impressive record of 3 iconic catwalks per year on different continents, has ambitiously increased the number to 4 shows in 2017. Starting strong in Paris with her highly successful annual “catwalk on water”, Jessica Minh Anh will transform the Seine’s giant glass boat into a 100-meter floating runway on January 26, 2017.

“Fashion Week may be fabulous, but it pales in comparison to Jessica Minh Anh’s history making catwalks at the world’s most iconic venues” – Fox 5 New York. “Jessica Minh Anh is electrifying the fashion world” – Paris Match

To create an illusion of models walking on water, Jessica will have guests seated facing the multi-faced glass window and watch models catwalking in front of them while the boat is cruising. As a result, architectural wonders such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, the Louvre and 37 bridges will become the transient backdrop for the unique catwalk. This will be the 5th time Jessica Minh Anh has worked with France’s oldest river boat company Bateaux Mouches. Talking about their successful collaboration, the company’s Operation Director Marco Goncalvez said:

“Jessica Minh Anh is special in many ways, one of which is her ability of turning her unique vision into flawless productions in a very short period of time while making it all look effortless. We are honored to be a constant part of her world’s domination”.

The greatly-anticipated J Winter Fashion Show 2017 will premier exquisite haute couture collections from Europe, Asia, Australia, and America during the one hour excursion. Taking a unique direction for luxury womenswear, New York designer Johanna DiNardo will reveal her modern interpretation of classic silhouettes while utilising advanced couture techniques. Indonesian designer Maria Ruth Fernanda will add class and elegance to the theatrical catwalk with her heavily beaded, embellished, and distinctively cut collection. Another representative from Jarkata, Fetty Rusli, is bringing her 80s-inspired “Retromantic” collection. Malaysian powerhouse Emmanuel Haute Couture will highlight femininity and sophistication through a striking red, black, and gold collection that marries multiple layers of silks and laces. Drawing inspiration from the world of royalty, Filipino designer Sari Lazaro will evoke a sense of romance with luxurious fabrics, laser precision, and impeccable craftsmanship.

J Winter Fashion Show 2017 will mark Jessica Minh Anh’s 16th iconic fashion productions since the young graduate took over London’s Tower Bridge in 2011. Entrusted with grand projects including One World Trade Center’s first ever event 6 months before its opening, and the world’s first solar powered catwalk at Gemasolar, the model and show producer is ready to treat the world with four impressive catwalks where art, architecture, technology, culture and fashion are at the forefront.