The Fashion Buyer’s Voice – Interview with Maximilian Dörner

Maximilian Dörner is the General Manager of Temporary Showroom, a sales and event production agency based in Berlin with a focus on fashion. Established in 2006, Temporary Showroom specializes in both upcoming German and young international designers. Unlike traditional PR services, Temporary Showroom provides clients with innovative and unconventional strategies to successfully promote clients and create brand awareness. Throughout the years, the agency has successfully presented labels at several tradeshows and has provided fashion show production services to its clients, including participating in the official Mercedes-Benz Berlin fashion week. Other trade show and fashion events have been held in Düsseldorf, Warsaw and New York. The concept of the Temporary Showroom SHOP provides clients with the opportunity to have a direct point of sale location for its customers. The term “temporary” refers to the transformation from shop to showroom during fashion week in Berlin and other special events held at their location.

THE INTERVIEW

Myra:

Most of us have an idea of what it would be like to be a fashion buyer. What’s the reality?

Maximilian:

A lot of travel, a lot of chasing the ever elusive ‘next big thing’. The trick is in finding the balance for your brand portfolio, no matter what sort of context you’re buying for.