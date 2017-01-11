And the Winner Is…2017 Golden Globes

Our fav from the red carpet:

Following the Golden Globes, The LA Fashion Magazine sat down with Belgian designer Nicky Vankets and his model/long-time friend Henny Seroeyen. Vanket is known for his exquisite attention to detail in both his bespoke menswear and bridal/gowns collections.

So this was your first time attending the Golden Globes, even though you have designed clothes for the red carpet at the before. Tell us about your experience, what was it like?

Nicky:

“Through Facebook, we met a journalist who works here in LA and she does coverage of Hollywood and all the stars. She does it for fashion newspapers and things like that. It was like two years ago and she had to go to the Oscars as a Hollywood reporter. I met her in person for the first time now at the Golden Globes this year, but before we just chatted and met on Skype. So I made a dress for her to go to the Oscars and in Belgium we got a lot of coverage for it. Last year we did it for the Golden Globes and I thought you have to do three in a row to make it really nice. This year she said you have to come over yourself and actually experience it. In Belgium, we have red carpet events, but they’re not as big obviously as the Golden Globes. So it was a great opportunity to be here.”

Henny:

“So the thing is that he had already made the dresses. They were custom made dresses online and they fit her.”

Nicky:

“I just asked her which sizes she had to send me and she sent me over the sizes and we sent her the dress thinking “hopefully it fits” and they did. Every time they did. She said that she always gets really nice comments, but people always say nice things when you give them nice things to wear. I mean she’s not an A-list celebrity, but people know her. When I was at the Golden Globes it was really nice to hear people telling her that they liked what she was wearing. The nice thing is that people really do come up to her and say you have something nice on. It was really nice for me as well.”

So you do bespoke tailoring as well. Do you have any plans to outfit any of the guys on the red carpet anytime in the soon?

Nicky:

“Well we might. I mean we made some contacts at the Golden Globes, but it’s always waiting for the answer.”

How did you get started as a designer?

Nicky:

“I actually got started as a designer when I was 12 years old. I actually did my first collection at 12. I just started giving it to celebrities in Belgium and then I started pulling it back. Most people do it the other way. They work for big fashion houses and then suddenly they come from nowhere. I did it the other way around. I still say that one of my dreams is to do a couture catwalk in Paris. It will happen some day. It doesn’t have to be tomorrow, but it will happen. I studied in London at the London College of Fashion. I did an internship with Vivienne Westwood, so I have definitely been around a bit. My parents had a company for wedding dresses and I wanted to build on that. It was like home. I was used to these things. I mean in the ateliers, I just lived there. I grew up there. It was quite obvious for me to do this. This has always been my life.”

How would you describe the signature look for your designs?

Nicky:

“I always want to be different. There’s no point in doing something that somebody else has already done so many times. When it comes to women’s designs, I think my style is very feminine. It could be sexy, but not in the tacky way – in a very nice way, an elegant way. I like women to be women and should explore their body. They should show what they want to show and get the most out of it. Women are very strong in life character-wise and they know what they want and go for it. That is the type of woman I design for. It’s not for the 18 year-old girl getting married, its for a woman. It’s just a feeling. When you put something on as a woman, you have to get that feeling. And that’s my job to make that feeling.”

So what’s your signature style for your menswear?

Nicky:

“For menswear it’s more of the classical style because a lot of men go for classic, but always with a different touch. I mean it could be a little detail. It could be even just the lining of the suit is something crazy or an accessory. We keep it very classy. Its for a man who wants to be different. He’s not the gray mass, shall we say. He wants to be different and stand out as well. For menswear we do mostly bespoke tailoring, but we also do a very small capsule collection as well.”

How did you and Henny meet?

Nicky:

“Actually that’s a long story. Well, not a long story, but it was a while ago. For one of my couture collections I was looking for a male model to be an accessory so to speak and hired him.”

Henny:

“Yay! I was an accessory. I really was because I wasn’t wearing anything!”

Nicky:

“After the shoot we became really good friends because he’s a personal trainer and started training my husband.”

Henny:

“Yeah. He designed my wife’s dress for our wedding and my suit. In Belgium, we actually did a photo editorial of her dress since she had two dresses. We did a shoot of the dress in South Africa. It was really cool.”