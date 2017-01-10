Interview with Hairstylist Geta Marin

Geta Marin is a globally renowned hairstylist known for her work in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in publications like Vogue Italia and she boasts an impressive client roster that includes Catrinel Marlon (famous model and actress), Agatha Ruiz De La Prada (designer), Anama Ferreira (celebrity from Argentina), Andrea Garmendia (TV Host from Argentina) and many others. Geta Marin is the official Creative Director of Intercoiffure in Eastern Europe with headquarters in Romania, a second office in Milan, Italy and soon a third one in Birmingham, United Kingdom managed by her main hair-academy hairstylist, Loredana Druga. Marin teaches an international master classes and workshops for professional hairstyle artists and she is famous for her amazing ability to change a hairstyle from a classic look to a complicated with her team in a just few minutes . Recently, Geta Marin was part of New York Fashion Week for Fall Winter 2016/2017 Collections and Spring/Summer 2017 Collections. LAFM caught up with Geta Marin to ask her about her career, trends and future goals.

Myra:

How many years of experience has Geta Marin as a hairstylist in fashion industry?

Geta Marin:

I say with pride that I have over 15 years of experience, great years, with many challenges and many accomplishments, but with hard work and passion, dedication and devotion! In the desire to surpass myself, to accomplish new things, to increase knowledge, to implement new elements that give me the feeling of creating a personal touch!

Myra:

We know that recently you launched a make-up school by Geta Marin Academy with famous make-up artists from all around the world as trainers, which are the requirements for admission for those who want to enroll?

Geta Marin:

Geta Marin Make-Up Academy is another passion that I want to share with artists from fashion industry. To subscribe requires to have passion for make-up, a hard-working sense to accompany us in all the fashion events that we will do, including New York Fashion Week.

Myra:

Can you tell us three experiences as hairstylist wishing to participate in the long term?

Geta Marin:

Of course, my greatest desire is to be part of a hairstylist team for more international brands, to travel around the world as a hairstylist and to be involved in the hairstyling team at the next Oscar Awards.

Myra:

What are some changes you have seen in hairstyling during the span of your career?

Geta Marin:

Few days ago I spoke with Patrick Cameron about the trends for 2017 and are related to volumetric accessories, asymmetrical and even different, depending on each style, of course! Sophisticated technology has revolutionized our lives. The once-surprising and shocking has become part of the everyday. So now the handmade craft and objects once considered simple and everyday become more desirable, elevated through sensorial craftsmanship into a new form: premium humble. Hand-crafted aesthetics – a seemingly random flaw or fingerprint of personality – create a beautiful über-authenticity that drives out the ghost of the boring, over-groomed perfection. Instead, character creation is daringly “normal,” honest, uncomplicated, decidedly comfortable…and effortlessly you. REINVENTING THE PAST TO CREATE THE FUTURE! Traditional techniques – braiding, tapestry – are combined with 21st century cut and colour to create something truly stunning. A refined, soft simplicity in haircuts provides the perfect canvas for colour and styling to be perfectly matched to the individual.

Myra:

What are the trends you see related to hair-style for 2017?

Geta Marin:

There’s a strong movement today towards a brave and bold individuality. Statement looks that come from the inside-out, bringing your inner life onto the surface. People want to push and intensify their personal character, going daringly and deliberately beyond a standardized beauty look. Colour turns into shape. Form is an illusion of the eye. Cut reveals colour – that in turn reveals depth and surprises, reacting dynamically with light to catch your eye. Strong, graphical colour combines with digital glitch aesthetics to turn heads.