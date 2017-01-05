ORLY Presents the Second Annual Polished Girlz Ball

On Saturday, November 19th, ORLY (a nail care beauty brand) held the Polished Girlz Ball at the Homeless Intervention Shelter House in California. Motivated by an enthusiasm for hand washing and infection reduction, Alanna J. Wall started the Polished Girlz nail team with a few like-minded friends when she was 16-years old. Alanna’s compassionate spirit and love for nail art made her want to share her talents with young ladies that were hospitalized or not feeling quite as “polished”, so she decided to start her own organization. Wall’s goal is to bring sparkle to the lives of young girls who struggle with either special needs or repetitive hospital admissions. Polished Girlz treated guests of the Homeless Intervention Shelter House to an evening of fun and beauty while simultaneously advocating for the importance of hand washing in order to reduce infection rates that ultimately lead to frequent hospital admissions.

destinee dubose Destinée DuBose is a college student from Los Angeles, CA. She attends Loyola Marymount University in California. While completing her education, she is pursuing a double major in Business & Management and Creative Writing & Literature, simultaneously obtaining a minor in French Studies. Her dream is to become a fashion journalist.