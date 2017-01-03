On the last day of 2016, the fierce tycoon that is Mariah Carey took the New York stage at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The LAMB singer, looking slick in her nude fabric jumpsuit, left the audience bereft of an empowering and meaningful performance. Plagued with countless technical difficulties, Mariah Carey’s guest-appearance saw the elusive chanteuse amidst a vexing situation. Haphazard and lethargic, Carey’s latest effort in appearing on Clark’s show led to much grouse.

Amidst all the chaos and controversy, Carey’s team recently released a public statement. Sitting down with Entertainment Weekly, long-time manager Stella Bulochnikov informed anxious fans that the entire situation was outside their control. After relentless begging by producer Mark Shimmel, Carey reportedly agreed to do the show. Cutting her vacation from Aspen short, the singer flew back to New York. On the day of the big performance, various technical issues with Carey’s in-ears arose. After switching batteries and earsets, Dick Clark’s stage managers soon started to reassure the LAMB singer that the in-ears would automatically work once she went live. Needless to say, this was not the case.

Bulochnikov then begged Shimmel to cut the West-Coast airing of the segment, but to no avail.

[I said] “I want you to cut the West Coast feed.”

He called me back: “We can’t do it.”

So I’m like, “You would prefer to air a show with technical glitches so you can have a viral moment rather than protect the integrity of your show and Dick Clark Productions?’”

Days after Carey’s disastrous performance, several rumors started to spread about a potentially planned sabotage. Dick Clark Productions issued a statement claiming that accusation regarding their involvement in Mariah Carey’s technical glitches were,

“…defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”

Yet, the “I don’t know her” singer did not let the negativity get the best of her. Soon after the show ended, she playfully tweeted that,

“Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! 🎉 Here’s to making more headlines in 2017”

Serving us as a reminder that as to why Mariah is still the undisputed diva we all love and adore.