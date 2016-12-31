Step Out in Style: Happy New Year with Stylish Accessories

It’s New Years Eve and that means time to celebrate (in style of course). Maybe your year was fantastic, not what you expected or somewhere in between; however you can still ring in 2017 with your style on point. Fashion is always changing and evolving, like us. So here at The LA Fashion we are always committed to bringing you fantastic style stories.

Depending upon your choice of celebration, here are some great accessorizing tips for for both men and women. As always with accessories (even fabulous ones), I tend to accessorize more with a casual outfit and less with formalwear. However, it’s your night to shine and here are my suggestions.