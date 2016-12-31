Step Out in Style: Happy New Year with Stylish Accessories

It’s New Years Eve and that means time to celebrate (in style of course). Maybe your year was fantastic, not what you expected or somewhere in between; however you can still ring in 2017 with your style on point. Fashion is always changing and evolving, like us. So here at The LA Fashion we are always committed to bringing you fantastic style stories.
Depending upon your choice of celebration, here are some great accessorizing tips for for both men and women. As always with accessories (even fabulous ones), I tend to accessorize more with a casual outfit and less with formalwear. However, it’s your night to shine and here are my suggestions.
Cole Haan, 1 Atelier and MVMT Watches to help dress up any look to ring in 2017 in style.
Cole Haan (www.colehaan.com) is the ultimate global lifestyle brand creating effortlessly chic and dynamic footwear and accessories. They offer the perfect shoes for any couple looking to show off their style while feeling oh so comfortable! Pick up a pair of Antoinette Grand Pumps ($400) in silver for her and a Washington Grand Laser Wingtip ($400) shoe for him and you’re guaranteed to look fantastic! The metallic pump is trending like never before and it will carry over into 2017 easily and what’s not to love about a man with shoes that highlights his personal style statement.
If shoes aren’t your game, you can also dress up with jewelry, belts and other fun accessories (prices start at $12.50)! Demure pale pink with moonstone drop earrings are sweet and sexy. If you love belts, the thinner, the better at the moment.
1 Atelier (www.1atelier.com) is the bespoke luxury handbag brand and can make any outfit pop with a one-of-a-kind clutch or wristlet. Quality clutches literally excite me and every woman should own one. You can design your handbag, deciding on everything from the piping to the hardware to the bag material. The leather and fabric is timeless and makes for a great investment. If you want a shimmery clutch with a red trim to make your dress look even more fantastic, then you’ll get a shimmery clutch with a red trim! Bags range in price but start at $295.
MVMT Watches (www.mvmtwatches.com) – the chic, minimalist accessories brand definitely doesn’t want your wrist to feel left out! You can never go wrong with the smart watch. Pick up a beautifully stylish watch for him or her that won’t leave your pockets empty and have you jumping into 2017 with a negative balance. Watches start at $95.
These brands are great for all kinds of budgets, and hopefully they will help inspire and add a bit of flair to any outfit.
