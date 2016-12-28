World Thumbwrestling Federation (WTF) – Movie Premier

A few weeks ago, WTF – World Thumbwrestling Federation, a comedic film in which a documentary crew follows thumbrestling’s biggest event in history, had its red-carpet premier at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles.

Actors such as Debra Wilson, Kash Hovey, Bert Belasco, and Rob Colletti starred in the film along with Enrico Natale, who also wrote and directed WTF – World Thumbwrestling Federation. Kash Hovey, who additionally stars in films such as Jack & Cocaine and Edge of Incursion, extended the invitation to The LA Fashion Magazine.

This film is definitely enjoyable and, most of all, hilarious. There was never a moment when people were not smiling and laughing. The trailer is available to be watched on the film’s website. Be sure to look out very very soon for exclusive interviews with some of the cast of WTF – World Thumbwrestling Federation for some more insight on this great film.