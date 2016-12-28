Sign Up For Our Newsletter

World Thumbwrestling Federation (WTF) – Movie Premier

A few weeks ago, WTF – World Thumbwrestling Federation, a comedic film in which a documentary crew follows thumbrestling’s biggest event in history, had its red-carpet premier at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles.

Actors such as Debra Wilson, Kash Hovey, Bert Belasco, and Rob Colletti starred in the film along with Enrico Natale, who also wrote and directed WTF – World Thumbwrestling Federation. Kash Hovey, who additionally stars in films such as Jack & Cocaine and Edge of Incursion, extended the invitation to The LA Fashion Magazine.

This film is definitely enjoyable and, most of all, hilarious. There was never a moment when people were not smiling and laughing. The trailer is available to be watched on the film’s website. Be sure to look out very very soon for exclusive interviews with some of the cast of WTF – World Thumbwrestling Federation for some more insight on this great film.

C - thethumbmovie.com
C – thethumbmovie.com
Kash Hovey C - Amy Graves
Kash Hovey
C – Amy Graves
Bert Belasco C- Amy Graves
Bert Belasco
C- Amy Graves
Enrico Natale C - Amy Graves
Enrico Natale
C – Amy Graves
Philip Labes, Tiffany Alvord and Audrey Whitby C - Amy Graves
Philip Labes, Tiffany Alvord and Audrey Whitby
C – Amy Graves
Audrey Whitby and Joey Bragg C - Amy Graves
Audrey Whitby and Joey Bragg
C – Amy Graves
Melissa Ricci (Beast Mode), Kash Hovey (As InKevin) and Summer Moore (As In Kevin) C - Amy Graves
Melissa Ricci (Beast Mode), Kash Hovey (As InKevin) and Summer Moore (As In Kevin)
C – Amy Graves
Steve Sirkis (WTF - Producer) and Kash Hovey (WTF - Actor) C - Amy Graves
Steve Sirkis (WTF – Producer) and Kash Hovey (WTF – Actor)
C – Amy Graves
kashmom
Kash Hovey and his mom Michelle Beaulieu (Writer / Producer) C – Amy Graves
destinee dubose

destinee dubose

Destinée DuBose is a college student from Los Angeles, CA. She attends Loyola Marymount University in California. While completing her education, she is pursuing a double major in Business & Management and Creative Writing & Literature, simultaneously obtaining a minor in French Studies. Her dream is to become a fashion journalist.

