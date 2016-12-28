My Happy Place at American Rag Cie

2016 has had its fair share of headlines, and as we round out the holiday season and head into the new year, it’s the perfect time to introduce a little positivity shining right here in Los Angeles. American Rag Cie has launched an Art installation dedicated to the people of Los Angeles and anyone around the world in need of a ‘happy place.’

In partnership with American Rag Cie owner Mark Werts, head Creative Director Rudolph Faulcon along with Creative Director Denis De La Mesiere and LA based artist Magnolia Lafleur have created a modern art installation that is being hosted for free right inside the doors of American Rag. ‘My Happy Place’ is a place to meditate, relax, or even take pictures and snapchat, in a room solely dedicated to making you feel rooted in happiness.

Between being a Track and Field athlete for the Trinidad and Tobago National team and Olympic training, Artist Magnolia Lafleur found inspiration for creating My Happy Place while working at American Rag.

According to owner Mark Werts, “LaFleur is a talented local artist and a bundle of artistic energy that is contagious to all she meets. When she proposed to create ‘ happy place’ at American Rag for the holiday season, there was only one response possible: YES!”

In spirit of the Broads’ ‘Infinity Room’ and LACMA’s ‘Rain Room’, this room is an eclectic mix of positivity curated by Lafleur herself. From bright red faux fur seating to floating butterflies, the installation includes a “Wishing Booth”, that visitors can leave their wish for the new year. My Happy Place is the perfect place to sit back, feel good vibes, and get ready for all that 2017 will bring.