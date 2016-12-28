The Art Institute and Fashion Speaks Make the Season of Giving Fashion Forward

’Tis the season for giving back, and the collision of fashion and philanthropy is the most fabulous way to do it. On December 11th, Fashion Speaks collaborated with The Art Institute of California Los Angeles to present a night entitled “Concepts, From Sketchbook to Runway,” filled with amazing style, emerging talent, and the spirit of giving. The star-studded soirée aimed to level the playing field between renowned designers and design students studying at the Art Institute, giving them the opportunity to unite for a cause under the same roof for one special night. From Aldofo Sanchez to Maggie Barry, the lineup of headliners introduced stunning collections through avant garde runway presentations that resonated with the future of fashion who got the opportunity to be in attendance.

The event was the ultimate experience for fashion lovers, enabling them to join forces in ensuring that this is the most wonderful time of the year for everyone — especially disenfranchised youth. While chic fashions dominated the runway, uniformed marines were stationed at the event collecting gifts for their Toys for Tots program. But the giving didn’t end there — a portion of the proceeds fundraised by the fashion mavens in attendance is also going to Pico Youth Center. Now that’s what we call giving back in style.

The posh event took place in Santa Monica at the Starwood Hotel. The festivities were hosted by Bravo TV’s Beth Bowen of There Goes Motherhood, who maintained the flow of the night with her inspirational spirit and vibrant energy. The only thing more thrilling than her hosting was the stellar opening performance, which featured celebrity choreographer Michael Silas and talented dancers donning fashions by celebrity stylist Arman Morozov. The complimentary champagne throughout the night were a major hit, too.

There’s nothing better than witnessing the presentation of amazing fashion in the presence of tastemakers and the future of the industry. But combining that experience with philanthropy during the most wonderful time of the year is what truly made this epic night a huge success. Kudos to Fashion Speaks and The Art Institute of California Los Angeles for a successful and memorable event. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for next year!