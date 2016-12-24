Holiday Spotlight: Bria & Shayne Murphy

Photographer: Suzanne Strong Creative Director/Wardrobe Stylist: Lowell Taylor Hair/Make-up: Andy Calero & Francesca Beniquez Accessories Stylist: Anessa London Clothing credits: Shayne - Shimmie Mini Skirt & Tank by Art Dept.; Shoes by Alejandra G Footwear Bria - Dress by Alamour the Label Couture and Eveningwear; Shoes by Alejandra G Footwear; Ring by Forever 21; Earrings by Redlight

Photographer Suzanne Strong Creative Director/Wardrobe Stylist: Lowell Taylor Hair/Make-up: Andy Calero & Francesca Beniquez Accessories Stylist: Anessa London Clothing credits: Shayne - Sweater & pants by White Fox Label; Bracelet & earrings by Aljist; Bria - White jeans by Wild Blue Denim; White sweater dress by White Fox Label; Bracelet by Redlight;

This holiday season the LA Fashion Magazine is starting a new tradition of our own. We caught up with some of our favorite influencers to talk about their favorite holiday festivities and upcoming projects. Our first spotlight conversation is with the amazing sisters Bria and Shayne Murphy. Although the daughters of prominent parents Eddie Murphy and Nicole Mitchell-Murphy, Bria and Shayne Murphy are proving that they are powerhouse talents in their own right.

LAFM:

What type of projects do you two currently have in the works?

Shayne:

I don’t know if we can we talk about it? Can we talk about it? We have a fashion project. I’m not sure if we can really talk about it, but that’s the big project we have right now.

Bria:

Also, I’m just trying to make a name for myself in the art world.

LAFM:

What type of art are you doing?

Bria:

I do portraits. I do acrylic on canvas. It’s so funny because people always tell me “oh your art makes me think of Alice in Wonderland” and I don’t think of it that way. I really just paint whatever comes to me. There’s never a deeper meaning until I look back and think “oh my god! That’s what I was going through” and it came out in the piece. It’s almost experimental for me right now, but it’s really fun though. It’s different. It’s very pop art meets realism – I guess that’s how I would describe it.

LAFM:

What about you Shayne, what other projects do you have going on at the moment?

Shayne:

I’m just going into my senior year at Loyola Marymount University and I’m studying English there and just trying to figure it all out. I’m really enjoying it there.

LAFM:

How do you balance that – school and outside projects?

Shayne:

It’s definitely a lot, but I really enjoy studying English so much that it’s worth it. For 2017, I am also really passionate about the fashion project me and Bria are working on. I just want that to take off and hope that we can talk about it soon.

LAFM:

Speaking of your fashion project, that’s a good segue into the next question. We have the holidays coming up soon, how do you two like to dress for Christmas? Are you formal or casual? In pajamas maybe?

Bria:

Personally I like to be really comfy, but I also like to be really cute.

Shayne:

Because you know there are going to be pictures and you have to be ready. But it’s Christmas, so you wanna be cozy too.

Bria:

I always want to be cozy. I always want to wear a big sweater or a onesy if I have it my way…but I have yet to do the onesy though.

LAFM:

There’s always this year.

Bria:

There is, but I just got a really cute Christmas sweater!

LAFM:

So if you were going out for New Year’s, what would be your ideal New Year’s outfit?

Bria:

Oooh. It depends on my mood. Just something that makes me pop, but doesn’t make me look too thirsty [Bria laughs].

Shayne:

I like New Year’s glam – like big fur coats and little dresses and stuff like that.

Bria:

Yeah! Little glitter dresses – very Carrie Bradshaw.

LAFM:

Since we’re talking about the holidays, what’s your favorite holiday food?

Bria:

I am obsessed with eggnog and candy canes. I know those aren’t really food, but those are my obsessions. Every year I’m like “I need to get eggnog!” I try not to binge on it, but it’s so good.

Shayne:

Yeah we made eggnog for the first time this past weekend and I didn’t realize that it’s really just eggs. I mean I was drinking it afterwards and it really made me nauseous because I remembered how we made it. I was thinking it’s just not right.

Bria:

Yeah. I was thinking is it safe to mix alcohol with raw eggs? I never knew that eggnog was actually raw eggs. I thought maybe cooked eggs, but then that’s gross.

LAFM:

What’s your favorite holiday food Shayne?

Shayne:

For me, I just love the holiday dinner; sitting down with family and eating the mac and cheese, the turkey, greens and oh my god! Mmmmm. I can’t. It’s just gonna be so good. I love the whole dinner itself.

Bria:

Oh yeah! And the honey baked ham.

Shayne:

Yes! All of that.

LAFM:

If you had to pick just one dessert for Christmas, what would it be?

Shayne:

Oooh. Hmmm… I like food so much that it’s hard for me to pick…definitely cherry candy canes. Not just any candy cane – it has to be the cherry kind. It’s the bomb!

LAFM:

There are a lot of siblings who don’t work together, so how did you two get started working together? Have you always been really close?

Bria:

Yeah. We’ve always been really close. It just all kind of fell into place. It wasn’t anything that was premeditated. It was just a “why-not?” kind of thing. People tend to enjoy us together a lot, so it works.

LAFM:

What’s the most exciting think you two have been able to work on together?

Bria:

By far it’s the television stuff I think. Just because it has the potential to go really far.

Shayne:

Yeah it’s definitely the biggest project we’ve worked on together so far. Other than that, it’s just been photo shoots.

LAFM:

What do you want to see happen in 2017? What are your goals for 2017?

Bria:

Ultimately, I want to leave our stamp on 2017. I want to say we’re here – well, we’ve been here, but I feel like it’s time for us to step out on our own and make names for ourselves aside from being attached to our parents – which is nice, but it would be great to established on our own.

Shayne:

I agree. It’s really about establishing ourselves and getting our projects up and running.

Bria Murphy

Instagram: @bria_murphy

Twitter: @bria_murphy

Snapchat: @brialiana

Shayne Murphy

Instagram: @ShayneAudra_

Twitter: @ShayneAudra