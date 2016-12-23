The Fashion Photography of Len Steckler

The legendary photography of Len Steckler will go on sale this February 2017, in a never before seen exhibit here in Los Angeles. The exhibition, titled Len Steckler: Reflections of the Man Behind the Mirror, contains 28 photos that are being released in the wake of his passing in August.

The exhibit will take place from February 2nd-4th, showcasing rare photos which were all shot for various high fashion magazines. Each photo was taken between 1960 and 1965, comprising of out-takes from a few of the many commercial fashion and beauty photo shoots Steckler completed during this time period. The Paley Center for Media has said of Steckler’s work, “He helped shape the direction of modern fashion with his stunning fashion photography in Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.”

Steckler is known most recently for his 2010 release of candid photos between Marilyn monroe and famed poet Carl Sandbourg. He is also the man behind 1950s Pepsi ads, as well as Max Factor, Revlon, and Playboy being notable clients of his work.

The photos will be offered as limited edition, numbered prints which will contain an Estate signature on the verso.

Event Details:

Los Angeles (February 2-4) at The Gallery located at 10545 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles 90064

The opening night premiere party will be held onThursday, February 2nd from 6:00PM – 9:00PM