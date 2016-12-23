Abu Dhabi Featured in Film Showcase Tour

If you haven’t noticed, we’ve been hearing a lot about Abu Dhabi. From the incredible man-made islands and skyscrapers to major celebrity sightings, this city is hard to ignore. With last month’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix bringing in celebrities like Drake, Rihanna, and Paris Hilton, it’s no wonder the capital is now being showcased as the premier international filming location for Hollywood productions.

Just last week, the Abu Dhabi Film Commission (ADFC) hosted a tour for potential projects with Hollywood giants from Disney, Universal Studios, and EON productions, the UK-based makers of James Bond. In recent years, Abu Dhabi has been featured in a number of high-profile productions, including the third biggest film of all time, Star Wars: The Force Awakens; Brad Pitt’s War Machine; Fast and Furious 7; and a number of Bollywood films including Dishoom and Bang Bang!

The hype around Abu Dhabi is undeniably justified. They are challenging world records with the fastest rollercoaster, the tower with the greatest lean, and the highest place to have high-tea. Even Kanye West is calling his current California residence in Calabasas “The New Abu Dhabi”, as seen this summer on a billboard hinting at a possible collaboration with his Calabasas neighbor, Drake. The innovation and spirit of Abu Dhabi is clearly finding its place in Hollywood, and it seems like the momentum has only begun.