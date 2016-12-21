7 Foods That Help Your Complexion and Healthy Diet

A glowing and clear skin is what most of us yearn for. No matter how many make up products you use to look good, nothing beats a naturally glowing complexion!

People, who have acne-prone skin and oily skin, usually go for over-the-counter topical treatments to clear their skin, but it does not work for long. All you need to get a glowing, clear complexion is your kitchen pantry and you are good to go!

Let us take a look at a few foods that not only constitute a healthy diet, but also work wonders for your skin!

1. Eggs

Eggs are a staple in every kitchen, whether you are a health-freak or not! If you are trying to lose weight, then lo and behold, eggs are going to be your go-to breakfast.

Eggs are considered a superfood and rightly so. Eggs are the best source of lean protein (1). They keep you full for longer and the fun part is that you can eat them, however you like!

The proteins in eggs are important for collagen production. Collagen, in turn, maintains the structural integrity of the skin. Egg yolks are rich in selenium, zinc and protein which are all skin-clearing!

2. Avocados

All hail the avocados! Avocados have been getting quite the buzz and it is not just because of guacamloe. Avocados are rich in healthy fats and keep your cholesterol at bay.

They are not only good for your cholesterol, but they are equally awesome for your skin too. They are rich in omega fats and are full of vitamin E, which boosts skin’s vitality and luminosity.

Vitamin E keeps the skin soft, supple and blemish-free. Vitamin E is also a potent sun-blocker and protects the skin from the harmful UV rays. An added benefit is that eating a portion of avocado a day, can keep your skin moisturized!

3. Spinach

Spinach is one green leafy vegetable that gave Popeye all the strength he needed. So it is no wonder that it is considered a superfood.

It not only constitutes part of a healthy diet but also gives a boost to your complexion. It is rich in antioxidants that help in clearing the skin and folate which helps in cell-renewal.

Furthermore, the water content in spinach is enough to keep your skin moisturized and supple, giving a healthy glow!

4. Garlic

The benefits of garlic cannot be underestimated. From its anti-inflammatory properties to its importance as a condiment in many dishes, garlic is one superfood you cannot ignore.

It is rich in manganese, Vitamins B6 and C and selenium. One of the most important chemical that it contains is allicin (2).

Allicn is potentially active against harmful bacteria that cause acne. And we all know that getting rid of acne is a major step towards a healthy and glowing complexion. You can eat it raw, add in a salad or stir in your food!

5. Dark Chocolate

Chocolate is one sweet that no one can not like, ever! But unfortunately chocolate does not constitute a healthy diet, until and unless it is dark chocolate.

This sweet treat is a must if you want to lose weight and get a beautiful complexion, at the the same time. It is rich in flavanols, which not only hydrate skin but also improve blood circulation.

Dark chocolate stabilizes blood sugar and reduces cravings (3). However, it still has calories, so stick to a one-ounce portion daily to avoid weight gain!

6. Green Tea

We all know how green tea helps in losing weight. Did you know that it is equally beneficial for your skin as well? Green tea is rich in catechins which boost blood flow and oxygen to the skin.

Furthermore, the polyphenols in green tea improve elasticity of the skin as well, plus it helps protect the skin against UV damage. So skip your coffee and opt for a cup of green tea.

7. Oatmeal

Now oatmeal is one superfood that not everyone likes. But we are sure that you will be having it everyday, after reading its benefits!

Oatmeal not only reduces cholesterol levels, but since it gets digested at a slower pace, it keeps you full for longer and also stabilizes sugar levels in your body.

Eating sugary cereals or bagels with jelly in the mornings cause an increase production of insulin. This insulin, in turn, increases androgen production. Androgens cause sebaceous glands to produce oil, which gets trapped in pores and ultimately causes acne!

So double whammy! By opting for oatmeal for breakfast, you not only get to lose weight but your chances of getting acne also reduce greatly. So make oatmeal your regular breakfast!

Squeeze in a bit of lemon juice to double the flavor and benefits!