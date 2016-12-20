Designer Ty Stephano: Redefining LA Fashion

The designer for the eponymous brand, Ty Stephano's willingness to break, bend or make-up new rules is getting him a lot of attention from fashion's first movers.

The prolific collection is all hand-crafted, ensuring that every piece is truly an original.

Most of Ty Stephano's designs are intentionally androgynous and succeed in being edgy for both men and women.

Designer Ty Stephano sits on the floor of his downtown LA studio with his signature vintage Singer sewing machine. The same machine that he has tattooed on the right side of his head - his signature is tattooed on the left side.

Recent Los Angeles transplant, Ty Stephano has made quite the splash on the LA Fashion scene in the scant couple months since his arrival. Since moving from New York, he has managed to have his clothes pulled and featured by multiple A-list music acts for upcoming videos and has secured editorial features in both British Vogue and Vogue Italia. With his signature vintage Singer sewing machine in tow (which he also has tattooed on the side of his head), the designer of the eponymous brand may not be a household name, but if he maintains his current trajectory, he definitely will be. Bolstered by unshakeable confidence and technical skills to match, designer Ty Stephano is swinging for the fences.

Ty Stephano’s designs seamlessly infuse punk, streetwear and modern minimalism to create a refreshingly unique aesthetic that is both raw and refined at the same time. His current bespoke collection, the Prolific Collection, is centered around black and white denim.

Stephano’s Prolific Collection also incorporates t-shirts and dresses. However, it is his forthcoming ready-to-wear collection that has really piqued our interest, as it will showcase more of his tailoring prowess and unique sensibility.

There’s definitely no doubt that designer Ty Stephano is one to keep an eye on.