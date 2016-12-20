Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Designer Ty Stephano: Redefining LA Fashion

Ty Stephano Feature Image
Designer Ty Stephano sits on the floor of his downtown LA studio with his signature vintage Singer sewing machine. The same machine that he has tattooed on the right side of his head - his signature is tattooed on the left side.
Designer Ty Stephano sits on the floor of his downtown LA studio with his signature vintage Singer sewing machine. The same machine that he has tattooed on the right side of his head - his signature is tattooed on the left side.

Part of Ty Stephano's bespoke Prolific collection.
Part of Ty Stephano's bespoke Prolific collection.

Most of Ty Stephano's designs are intentionally androgynous and succeed in being edgy for both men and women.
Most of Ty Stephano's designs are intentionally androgynous and succeed in being edgy for both men and women.

The prolific collection is all hand-crafted, ensuring that every piece is truly an original.
The prolific collection is all hand-crafted, ensuring that every piece is truly an original.

The Prolific collection is primarily made up of black and white denim pieces and t-shirts.
The Prolific collection is primarily made up of black and white denim pieces and t-shirts.

The designer for the eponymous brand, Ty Stephano's willingness to break, bend or make-up new rules is getting him a lot of attention from fashion's first movers.
The designer for the eponymous brand, Ty Stephano's willingness to break, bend or make-up new rules is getting him a lot of attention from fashion's first movers.

Ty Stephano designs walk a thin line between both raw and refined.
Ty Stephano designs walk a thin line between both raw and refined.

The Prolific collection is anchored by original hand painted garments.
The Prolific collection is anchored by original hand painted garments.

Infusing punk, street, hip-hop and impeccable tailoring, Ty Stephano's work has recently been getting attention from some Hollywood heavy hitters.
Infusing punk, street, hip-hop and impeccable tailoring, Ty Stephano's work has recently been getting attention from some Hollywood heavy hitters.

The forthcoming Ty Stephano ready-to-wear collection will showcase the designer's impeccable craftsmanship and versatility.
The forthcoming Ty Stephano ready-to-wear collection will showcase the designer's impeccable craftsmanship and versatility.

Recent Los Angeles transplant, Ty Stephano has made quite the splash on the LA Fashion scene in the scant couple months since his arrival. Since moving from New York, he has managed to have his clothes pulled and featured by multiple A-list music acts for upcoming videos and has secured editorial features in both British Vogue and Vogue Italia. With his signature vintage Singer sewing machine in tow (which he also has tattooed on the side of his head), the designer of the eponymous brand may not be a household name, but if he maintains his current trajectory, he definitely will be. Bolstered by unshakeable confidence and technical skills to match, designer Ty Stephano is swinging for the fences.

Ty Stephano’s designs seamlessly infuse punk, streetwear and modern minimalism to create a refreshingly unique aesthetic that is both raw and refined at the same time. His current bespoke collection, the Prolific Collection, is centered around black and white denim.

Stephano’s Prolific Collection also incorporates t-shirts and dresses. However, it is his forthcoming ready-to-wear collection that has really piqued our interest, as it will showcase more of his tailoring prowess and unique sensibility.

There’s definitely no doubt that designer Ty Stephano is one to keep an eye on.

Lowell Taylor

Lowell Taylor

Photographer/Writer

Lowell Taylor is an LA-based fashion photographer and writer with an affinity for the new and novel.

