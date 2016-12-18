Branko Popovic – SS17 Menswear Collection at SFW

Branko Popovic is one the most creative human beings in fashion industry. He is the co-founder of Fashionclash, the interdisciplinary festival and designer platform in the Dutch city of Maastricht every July. We had the opportunity to see him show his menswear chops at Serbia Fashion Week and we can say without a doubt that he is very talented.

His Menswear Collection brought doses of black, white and navy blue for the Spring/Summer 2017 season, managing to infuse an unexpected sense of electricity. Silhouettes ranged from supersize bombers and trenchcoats sliding off the shoulders to tiny leather pants and hunch-shouldered jackets. Branko’s list of garments also included classic black shirts under tailored jackets and coats. With this collection Branko has fired a warning shot, challenging other brands, both new and old to raise their game.