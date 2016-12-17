Zvonko Markovic – FW16 Haute Couture Collection at SFW

For its Fall Winter 2016/17 couture collection, Zvonko Markovic whisked its audience away at Serbia Fashion Week. The line includes exquisitely frothy Chantilly lace, high necked dresses with lattice effect stitching or rich, Renaissance inspired embellishment, and more long column dresses that look so elegant on and off the catwalk. The palette was mainly gold and purple with splashes of red – a wise decision.

Photo Credit: Svetlana Braun