Vasilije Kovacev S/S 2017 – SFW

He showcased his Spring / Summer 2017 collection during Serbia Fashion Week in Novi Sad. It’s all about slick silhouettes, intricately crafted techy fabrics and a sporty vibe, expressed in a kind of cool you could feel.
But in a clever and crafty move, the designer took the activewear as the core inspiration for his collection. Sculptural stiffness, cutouts overlain with mesh and tread-inspired dresses for women and soft looks for men.
Photo Credit: Svetlana Braun
