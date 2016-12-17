Stone Cold Fashion with Style Barre

‘Tis the Season to more fabulous fashion and Style Barre, an emerging LA based showroom created by Joy Bullard, lit the holiday just right as fashion enthusiasts gathered together for The Coldest Winter Holiday Party in downtown LA at the concept and edgy, underground bar called The Lash. Guests enjoyed complimentary champagne and sound by Dj Silva as they rang in the holiday season and viewed the dual fashion installation themed show called Trill Holidaze that highlighted two of Style Barre’s newest designers, Rouba G and MNM Couture while also showcasing all of Style Barre represented designers. I loved the light and dark visual appeal with the metallic lit vibe. The event ended with a Hip Hop performance and after party hosted by Flex Up Crew to follow which made the winter party a memorable night.
Bullard is the creative director and founder of Style Barre and she just keeps growing as an entrepreneur and creative force so its hard not to take notice. Bullard has an incredible eye for eclectic fashion with a bit of the unexpected. She is also an incredible collaborator that gives credit where its due. From an artistic standpoint, it was very savvy to debut her new designers while incorporating her current representations.
Fashion Installations
Rouba G has a vigorous approach to fashion and was officially introduced to the world in 2015. Always taking on a challenge, she was determined to push the boundaries and possessing a singular style and key prowess necessary to flourish in the industry; Rouba G has a message to convey through every single collection. The designer does so by transforming everyday generic concrete objects and ideas into magnificent garments. She merges top level technical expertise along with her aesthetic finesse and the result is ethereal. The designer emphasizes beautifully detailed embroidery as well as fabric customization in the Ready-To-Wear, Bridal and Haute Couture. I love her subtle and beautiful mixture of graceful and goddess-like designs combined with a bold and daring effect.
MNM Couture was the second installation of the evening. MNM brings the runway to you. They are an LA-based world-leading artisan for women’s formal, evening, pageant, prom, red carpet and cocktail dresses. Samir Matta and Cristian Munoz co-founded MNM Couture as the ideal destination for women’s formal. Matt and Munoz formed a unified vision and ambition for bringing the perfect dress to the customer birthed MNM Couture in the Fashion District of Downtown, Los Angeles. MNM Couture began its vision of becoming a top contender in women’s formal, evening, pageant, prom, red caret, and cocktail garments in 2007, and within just a few short years has quickly become a strong force in the highly competitive couture industry. MNM Couture is also known for a great price point for a high quality garment.
Creative Team
Creative director: Joy Bullard
Stylist: Tiffany LaVonne
Asst: Josephine Holdbrook
Hair: Hair Farm Salon
Make-up: Michael Vincent Academy & Glambition by Kira
Set design: Aliyana Franklin
Asst: Audrey Diane
Photography: Sartorial Los Angeles/ Yoshawn Smith
Designers: Rouba G, MNM Couture, Dunyah, Mistertriple X, B. James, Odaingerous, Paul Guillemette, Quirk LA, Lizz Bee Jewelry
Learn more about designers:
www.roubag.com
mnmcouture.com
