Stone Cold Fashion with Style Barre

‘Tis the Season to more fabulous fashion and Style Barre, an emerging LA based showroom created by Joy Bullard, lit the holiday just right as fashion enthusiasts gathered together for The Coldest Winter Holiday Party in downtown LA at the concept and edgy, underground bar called The Lash. Guests enjoyed complimentary champagne and sound by Dj Silva as they rang in the holiday season and viewed the dual fashion installation themed show called Trill Holidaze that highlighted two of Style Barre’s newest designers, Rouba G and MNM Couture while also showcasing all of Style Barre represented designers. I loved the light and dark visual appeal with the metallic lit vibe. The event ended with a Hip Hop performance and after party hosted by Flex Up Crew to follow which made the winter party a memorable night.

Bullard is the creative director and founder of Style Barre and she just keeps growing as an entrepreneur and creative force so its hard not to take notice. Bullard has an incredible eye for eclectic fashion with a bit of the unexpected. She is also an incredible collaborator that gives credit where its due. From an artistic standpoint, it was very savvy to debut her new designers while incorporating her current representations.

Fashion Installations

Rouba G has a vigorous approach to fashion and was officially introduced to the world in 2015. Always taking on a challenge, she was determined to push the boundaries and possessing a singular style and key prowess necessary to flourish in the industry; Rouba G has a message to convey through every single collection. The designer does so by transforming everyday generic concrete objects and ideas into magnificent garments. She merges top level technical expertise along with her aesthetic finesse and the result is ethereal. The designer emphasizes beautifully detailed embroidery as well as fabric customization in the Ready-To-Wear, Bridal and Haute Couture. I love her subtle and beautiful mixture of graceful and goddess-like designs combined with a bold and daring effect.

MNM Couture was the second installation of the evening. MNM brings the runway to you. They are an LA-based world-leading artisan for women’s formal, evening, pageant, prom, red carpet and cocktail dresses. Samir Matta and Cristian Munoz co-founded MNM Couture as the ideal destination for women’s formal. Matt and Munoz formed a unified vision and ambition for bringing the perfect dress to the customer birthed MNM Couture in the Fashion District of Downtown, Los Angeles. MNM Couture began its vision of becoming a top contender in women’s formal, evening, pageant, prom, red caret, and cocktail garments in 2007, and within just a few short years has quickly become a strong force in the highly competitive couture industry. MNM Couture is also known for a great price point for a high quality garment.

Creative Team

Creative director: Joy Bullard

Stylist: Tiffany LaVonne

Asst: Josephine Holdbrook

Hair: Hair Farm Salon

Make-up: Michael Vincent Academy & Glambition by Kira

Set design: Aliyana Franklin

Asst: Audrey Diane

Photography: Sartorial Los Angeles/ Yoshawn Smith

Designers: Rouba G, MNM Couture, Dunyah, Mistertriple X, B. James, Odaingerous, Paul Guillemette, Quirk LA, Lizz Bee Jewelry

Learn more about designers:

www.roubag.com

mnmcouture.com