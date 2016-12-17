Best Style Tips to Kick – Start Your Holiday Wardrobe

The holidays are approaching fast and it is officially the time to start dressing more sophisticated, but fashionably as well. Keep in mind that this also means that there will be a lot of glamorous Christmas parties for which you would want to be appropriately dressed and able to dazzle the crowd with your looks.

image source

In order to prepare you and your wardrobe for the upcoming season we have put together a list of tips and tricks on how to make your personality shine with additional advice on how you can enhance your figure inspired by celebrity looks.

How to look skinnier

Black will never go out of style and there is no better way to enhance your figure than by wearing something black underneath a fancy jacket. If you have a curvy figure we recommend you try pencil skirts in combination with some high-heeled stilettos which will put your legs strongly into focus. Choose a bright colour and stick to it.

image source: 1, 2, 3

You should choose a one piece item that has only one colour in order to show off your height and figure.

What about jewellery?

So, you feel like you have combined your clothing just right? But you can’t help seeing that there is still something missing, that would add that holiday flare to the entire outfit. Then you probably need the right jewellery.

image source: 1, 2, 3

We recommend trying out a choker necklace which is certainly this season’s must-have. You can wear a choker with a golden chain to get the perfect mix of metal and fabric. Don’t forget to buy the right earrings and rings to go with your outfit as well. Try experimenting with lots of different colours, but make sure to add green and red so you can spread the holiday cheer.

Lingerie

Getting the perfect lingerie combination is a tricky business since you will have to find ways to balance out a look that says both “I just got out of bed” and “I will not sleep in these clothes alone tonight”. At the Givenchy show Ciara rocked a provocative lace cami with silk-satin lace trousers made by Riccardo Tisci. On the other hand, Karlie Kloss made a sophisticated appearance wearing an Alexander Mcqueen white wired tier lace top.

In order for you to accentuate your figure even further we strongly recommend trying shapewear – elegant and light panties that lift the buttocks up while tightening the thighs making your legs look astonishing.

Pants and skirts

There is a big need for black washed, cut-off, and elegant denim pants this season. Dakota Johnson certainly knows how to rock black skinny jeans with a studded Gucci moto. Studded Sandro jeans certainly make Bella Hadid the talk of the town. Gigi Hadid on the other hand knows how to rock head-to-toe sweat pants which we recommend but only with wild and eccentric accessories. Emily Meade wears her pink skirt for the red carpet look at the Avery Fisher Hall.

image source: 1, 2, 3

Skirts will always be the right choice and Jessica Alba, Chloe Sevigny and Emily Blunt will inspire you to conquer this look and freshen up your outfit.

If you decide to start creating a new and wild look for this season you should consider some of the tips we mentioned here for they could serve you as a great starting point. Amaze everyone at the party with your new outfit, and if you want to spice things up in the bedroom, you can surprise your partner and go for some unique lingerie ideas.