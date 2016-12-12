Marija Sabic – FW16 Haute Couture Collection at SFW

Serbian fashion designer Marija Sabic once again showcased an elegant seasonal look with embellished sheer dresses, classic cuts and flowing dresses. After her successful show at Mad Mood during Milan Fashion Week, Marija Sabic brought her FW16 Haute Couture collection home to Serbia Fashion Week and it was bursting at the seams with embellishments like bell sleeves, flowing jumpsuits, velvet, petticoats, gypsy shawls and peasant smocks. Marija experimented with a variety of fabrics and gilding, with a fair few elegant feathers. She also echoed her Fall Winter 2016 couture show by emphasizing femininity where possible and maintaining her signature relationship with beading and chantilly lace. Mostly autumnal, the colour scheme delved into rich berry shades and plenty of sheer appliqué, but Marija also played with blue and white.

Photo Credit: Svetlana Braun