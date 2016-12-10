Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Sarah Jessy Jones – from Argentina to SFW

Sarah Jessy Jones, brainchild of Argentinian designers Eduardo Perez Gonzales Ocantos and Diego De Biase, showcased their new collection at Serbia Fashion Week in Novi Sad. Eduardo Pérez Gonzalez Ocantos is a painter and movie director while Diego De Biase is an engineer with a lot of experience in shoe production. Their brand Sarah Jessy Jones is more than a brand, it’s a refreshingly unique concept with designs that utilize Eduardo’s paintings printed on the fabrics combined with innovative production technology. The concept is a very flexible and rich in accessories like shoes, bags and scarves.

Photo credit: Svetlana Braun

Myra Postolache

