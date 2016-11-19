The Artistic Role

As Thanksgiving is upon us we reflect and “give thanks.” For many artists and designers they also look at the their work in both a thankful and visionary way. Did they complete that vision? Were their creations on task?

The role of the artist is to evoke emotion and possibly tell a story through their work. Just like a writer likes to create a black and white picture through their words, fashion and art collide and influence each other. When fashion and artistic endeavors come together as a seamless thread, it’s a beautiful creation.

The majority of all great writers, photographers and authentic designers (clothing and jewelry) appreciate art. It somehow speaks to them.

Whether it is contemporary art, watercolor, pop art or a simple portrait that produces inspiration, it is both motivating and a learning experience. Personally I feel the majority of artists are telling a story and it can be beneficial to listen. It makes for better relationships and understanding of each other and within our own personal experiences.

We all judge ourselves in general; yet I do feel that artists and designers can be especially hard on themselves when they push so hard to achieve greatness versus “being in the zone” of one’s craft. Another words, the daily discipline and endless edits. It might look trivial or glamorous; but it took a lot of work and vulnerability to present that final piece – trust me. Ultimately I see it as one’s release, an expression of who you are, and hopefully bringing joy to others but most importantly; learning to embrace and love yourself and your craft – similar to deciding to go with more embroidery on the handmade beaded top or adding one last brush stroke of teal. Regardless, as gorgeous as all of the designs are, they usually take countless hours to envision, create, re-work and create again.

After interviewing many fashion and jewelry designers as well as contemporary artists they seem to share a common thread– they cannot live without their artistic endeavors. It is their work and it sustains them — regardless of type. That is the artistic role.

However, on a personal note, I feel like now more than ever a touch of creative expression can only be a positive outlet. Look for the story within it. Trust me, it’s there. Inspiration abounds!